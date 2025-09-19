WaterEquity Accepts First Subscriptions of New Evergreen Fund to Scale Water and Sanitation Impact in Emerging Markets.

Kansas City, MO, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaterEquity, a global impact investment firm focused on expanding access to water and sanitation, today announces the first subscriptions into its inaugural evergreen investment vehicle, the WaterEquity Everspring Fund (The Fund). The Fund was anchored by long-time investor Ecolab and private investors. In addition, Clean International worked with Water.org to provide catalytic support to the fund. The WaterEquity Everspring Fund represents the firm’s first open-ended strategy, designed to drive measurable impact in water and sanitation across emerging markets while offering scheduled liquidity to investors. K&L Gates served as legal advisor to the fund.

Emilio Tenuta, Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, Ecolab said, “Ecolab is proud to support the WaterEquity Everspring Fund—an innovative investment vehicle expanding access to safe water and sanitation for millions in emerging markets. By combining our expertise and leadership in smart water management with WaterEquity’s proven impact investing model, we’re not only advancing social outcomes—we’re driving long-term business value. This is smart capital at work: delivering measurable impact while reinforcing the resilience of markets, communities, and supply chains we all depend on.”

Designed as a perpetual source of capital, The WaterEquity Everspring Fund aims to provide ongoing financing to financial institutions that extend water and sanitation loans to low-income communities, helping families build or renovate safe water and sanitation facilities.

Paul O’Connell, President and Chief Executive Officer, WaterEquity said, “A lack of dependable financing at the local and household levels remains one of the biggest barriers to equitable water and sanitation access. WaterEquity has a history of mobilizing capital to meet this need, and the launch of the WaterEquity Everspring Fund marks the next evolution of this effort. By offering an open-end evergreen fund to our investors, we enable them to offer long-term durable support to the financial institutions we work with. The WaterEquity Everspring Fund has already made two investments—in Indonesia and Cambodia—which are expected to reach approximately 100,000 people.”

With early investments underway so soon after the first subscriptions, The WaterEquity Everspring Fund demonstrates how catalytic partnerships—like that of Ecolab and others—can mobilize capital quickly to help close the global water and sanitation gap.

Learn more about The WaterEquity Everspring Fund from our Co-founders Gary White and Matt Damon - https://waterequity.com/waterequity-everspring-fund/

About WaterEquity

WaterEquity is an asset manager dedicated to mobilizing private investment into the water and sanitation sector in emerging and frontier markets. We invest in financial institutions, enterprises, and infrastructure in emerging and frontier markets that help deliver safe water and sanitation solutions to low-income communities, while seeking financial returns for investors. Since 2016, WaterEquity has raised more than $470 million in committed investment capital and has improved access to safe water or sanitation for more than 7.6 million people. Founded by entrepreneurs Gary White and Matt Damon of Water.org, the success of WaterEquity is built on decades of collective experience investing in water and sanitation in emerging markets.

Learn more at WaterEquity.com

Disclaimer: All investment has a risk of loss. There can be no assurance of any level of social or environmental impact. There is always the risk that impact investments will have a net negative impact, despite best efforts to achieve net positive impact. Ecolab is an investor in the Fund, and therefore there may be a material conflict of interest associated with their testimonials. No compensation was given for testimonials. Committed capital as of 07/22/2025. Fund performance data as of 03/31/2025. Social impact data as of 12/31/2024.

