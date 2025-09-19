Tradewinds Universal and Peppermint Hippo Complete Interviews and Launch Official Investor Communications on X

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tradewinds Universal, Inc. (OTCID: TRWD) announced today that, together with Peppermint Hippo, it has completed several executive interviews highlighting its expansion strategy in the adult entertainment and nightlife sector.

Completion of Interviews

The interviews, scheduled for release in approximately two - three weeks, address key topics shaping the company’s growth plans. These include the revenue potential of scaling the Peppermint Hippo brand nationwide, upcoming acquisitions in the adult hospitality industry, and governance enhancements with new board of director appointments anticipated to support TRWD’s adult hospitality division.

The videos are designed to give investors and stakeholders a clear view of the company’s expansion roadmap and the role Peppermint Hippo plays in transforming a fragmented industry into a multi-brand national platform.

Launch of Official X Account

Tradewinds Universal has also formally launched its presence on X (formerly Twitter) under the handle @OfficialTRWD. This account will serve as the company’s official source for investor updates, corporate announcements, and insights into its strategy with Peppermint Hippo and beyond.

Investors, stakeholders, and interested parties are encouraged to follow @OfficialTRWD for timely updates directly from the company.

Relevant Links

Watch this video about our mission: https://youtu.be/3vc61DNMgso

About Peppermint Hippo

Founded in 2018 by Alan Chang, Peppermint Hippo has grown from a single club in Toledo, Ohio, into one of the fastest-rising brands in adult nightlife. The opening of its flagship Las Vegas location in 2021—the only gentlemen’s club on the Strip—cemented its reputation as an industry leader. Peppermint Hippo and its affiliated entities such as Las Toxícas have grown to 10 clubs nationwide, 8 proudly carrying the Peppermint Hippo name. Each location delivers a “Mini-Vegas” experience through lavish design, elite entertainment, and upscale hospitality.

Visit ThePeppermintHippo.com for more information.

About Tradewinds Universal

Tradewinds Universal, Inc. (OTCID: TRWD) is a fully reporting publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring and scaling businesses with long-term value and growth potential. From its beginnings in lifestyle and health to its expansion into adult hospitality with Peppermint Hippo, TRWD is building a diversified portfolio designed to withstand economic cycles while creating sustainable shareholder value. The company’s acquisition strategy emphasizes transparency, operational efficiency, and the development of recession-resistant holdings that investors can see, experience, and trust.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict," "potential," "continue," "may," "will," "could," and similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, competitive conditions, regulatory requirements, and general economic and market dynamics. Tradewinds Universal, Inc. (OTCID: TRWD) disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact

John Stock

Investor Relations

Tradewinds Universal

(619) 483-1008

IR@tradewindsuniversal.com