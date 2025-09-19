Actelis Networks Secures Strategic Order from Major City In Germany for Advanced Urban Infrastructure Networking

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) ("Actelis" or the "Company"), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications, today announced it has secured a new order valued at approximately $100,000 from a major city in Germany to modernize the city's urban infrastructure networking capabilities.

The order involves a comprehensive networking project featuring Layer 2 encryption (MACsec) technology to provide seamless broadband connectivity to hundreds of urban infrastructure customer premises equipment (CPE) sites throughout the metropolitan area. The deployment will leverage Actelis' hybrid fiber-copper networking solutions with advanced zero touch provisioning capabilities, enabling rapid and secure connectivity across the city's expanding smart city infrastructure.

This major European city's selection of Actelis reinforces the company's growing momentum in the European smart city market, following recent successful deployments in Germany, Italy, and the Nordic region. The city's investment in cyber-secure networking infrastructure demonstrates the critical importance of protected connectivity for urban IoT systems and municipal broadband services.

"We're proud to partner with this advanced and forward-thinking city in Germany as they upgrade their smart city with secure, high-performance networking infrastructure," said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. "This project exemplifies how our hybrid-fiber technology enables cities to rapidly modernize their networks while maintaining the highest levels of cybersecurity. Our encryption and zero touch provisioning capabilities allow municipal operators to deploy and manage hundreds of connection points efficiently, providing the foundation for innovative municipal services."

Actelis' solution enables municipalities to achieve fiber-grade performance while leveraging existing copper infrastructure, significantly reducing deployment time and costs compared to traditional fiber installation methods. The 256-bit encryption provides military-grade security essential for protecting municipal networks against cyber threats, while zero touch provisioning capabilities streamline device deployment and management across the distributed urban environment.

This European order continues Actelis' expanding presence in the intelligent transportation systems and smart city sectors across the continent. European cities are increasingly prioritizing secure, cost-effective networking solutions that can rapidly connect diverse urban infrastructure while providing robust cyber protection for critical municipal systems.

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber-copper, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis' innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its "Cyber Aware Networking" initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

