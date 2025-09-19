SEALSQ to launch Quantum Shield QS7001 mid-November, pioneering Post-Quantum Cryptography for Cryptocurrencies and Beyond

Geneva, Switzerland, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Geneva, Switzerland, September 19, 2025 -- SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced plans to launch the Quantum Shield QS7001 in mid-November 2025.

Positioned to be the world’s first1 secure chip to embed NIST-standardized quantum-resistant algorithms ML-KEM (CRYSTALS-Kyber) and ML-DSA (CRYSTALS-Dilithium) at the hardware level, the Quantum Shield QS7001 aims to secure critical applications such as cryptocurrency transactions, but also defense systems, healthcare infrastructure, and IoT devices against future quantum computing threats.

As quantum computing advances toward “Q-Day”—when quantum computers could break traditional encryption like elliptic curve cryptography (ECC)—the QS7001 addresses vulnerabilities in systems such as Bitcoin and other blockchains. Current ECC-based algorithms, including ECDSA, are susceptible to quantum attacks that could compromise public keys and expose funds.

The Quantum Shield QS7001 integrates lattice-based, quantum-resistant cryptography to provide secure key storage, efficient signing, and key exchange operations, optimized for hardware wallets, cold storage, and IoT devices. It also offers a migration framework with hybrid cryptography and tools to transition existing systems to quantum-safe standards with minimal disruption. The chip is launched as an open hardware platform to host personalized customer firmware, enabling full flexibility for all kinds of applications. SEALSQ also plans to launch a Trusted Platform Module version, the QVault TPM, in H1 2026.

While its very few competitors only integrate post-quantum cryptography through hardware accelerators that support PQC via software implementations, SEALSQ's QS7001 embeds these quantum-resistant algorithms directly at the hardware level. This approach delivers enhanced efficiency (10X faster), side-channel protection, and tamper resistance without relying on software layers, aiming to provide a more robust foundation for long-term security in high-stakes environments.

“The Quantum Shield QS7001 is a pivotal advancement in preparing for the quantum era,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. “Our goal is to deliver robust, hardware-based security to protect cryptocurrencies, defense, healthcare, and IoT applications from emerging quantum threats, ensuring trust and resilience.”

The chip will be unveiled at the IQT Quantum+AI 2025 event in New York City on October 20, 2025, where Carlos Moreira will deliver the opening keynote, “AI Meets Quantum: Building Unbreakable Post-Quantum Security.” The first commercial development kits for the QS7001 will be available for purchase in November 2025, enabling customers to start integrating this cutting-edge technology into their solutions.

With a track record of securing over 1.75 billion devices worldwide, SEALSQ continues to lead in quantum-resistant innovation. The recent launch of SEALQUANTUM.com Lab supports organizations transitioning to quantum-safe encryption, while partnerships, such as with Hedera, highlight SEALSQ’s commitment to advancing secure solutions for IoT, banking, and automotive sectors.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

