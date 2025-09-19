SEGG Media Champions Racing Women at Radical Cup UK Round 6

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

DONINGTON PARK, United Kingdom, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (the “Company” or “SEGG Media”) the global sports, entertainment, and gaming conglomerate, is proud to announce its continued support of the Racing Women initiative at Round 6 of the 2025 Fine Cut Radical Cup UK, held this weekend at Donington Park GP Circuit. This marks the final UK round of the season before the World Finals in Virginia and represents another milestone in SEGG Media’s mission to create shareholder value by driving brand exposure through motorsport.

The Donington round will feature 25 drivers, including 11 Racing Women competitors, across five Radical SR3 XXR cars. Racing Women pairings include:

Car #20: Jorden Dolischka (Austria) & Nathalie Neumann (Luxembourg)

Car #30: Michelle Sundnäs (Sweden) & Johanna Thrane (Norway)

Car #40: Laura O’Connell & Hanna Celsie (Ireland)

Car #50: Becky Frankland & Chloe Wilkinson (England)

Car #70: Maral Ghazarian (Switzerland) & Lena Galyo (Hungary)

Adding to the excitement, 17-year-old Hungarian driver Lena Galyo drove a Radical for the first time today – despite not yet holding a road driving licence. Her debut embodies the spirit of Racing Women, proving that talent and determination can break through barriers at any age.

This weekend also introduces the Sports.com Nations Trophy, awarded to the fastest female driver across qualifying, sprints, and the endurance pitstop race. The winner will earn a sponsored entry to the Gulf Radical Cup at Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, on November 1–2, 2025, representing a life-changing opportunity for rising talent. SEGG Media directors Marc Bircham, QPR legend, and Tamer Hassan, legendary actor in both Hollywood and the UK, known for his roles in films like Layer Cake, The Business, and The Football Factory, have been invited to present the winner with the trophy.

Weekend Schedule (Donington Park GP)

Saturday: Qualifying (9:00–9:25), Sprint Race 1 (12:05–12:30)

Sunday: Sprint Race 2 (9:25–9:45), Pitstop Endurance Race (13:00–13:50)

Matthew McGahan, Chairman, President & CEO of SEGG Media, commented: “The Racing Women program at Donington is not only a powerful showcase of female talent but also a perfect example of how SEGG Media is building shareholder value, brand visibility, and sponsorship-driven revenues. With initiatives like the Nations Trophy, we are creating global opportunities that elevate women in motorsport and position SEGG Media at the forefront of sports innovation. Our goal is to form a stronger, long term relationship with Racing Women and use the SEGG Media brand ecosystem to further foster their mission.”

As female sports worldwide continue to gain momentum, the Company will position the Sports.com brand front and center in supporting emerging talent and empowering women athletes. The Company began it sponsorship of Racing Women in June of this year. The Donington Park event is the second of three events being supported by SEGG Media. The Company is committed to fostering gender equality in sport and investing in the high-growth, high-impact landscape of women’s athletics, a global market that continues to surge in participation, media value and fan engagement.

By combining diversity in racing, international brand reach, and premier sponsorship platforms, SEGG Media continues to deliver initiatives that resonate with fans, partners, and investors alike.

About Racing Women LLC

Racing Women is a global movement built on two decades of experience empowering women in motorsport. Its mission is to inspire, support, and develop the next generation of female champions through opportunity, training and community.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com and Lottery.com. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Forward-Looking Statements

