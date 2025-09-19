XRP Tundra Presale at $0.01 with $2.50 Target Launch Price Draws Investor Interest





XRP Tundra presale opens at $0.01 with dual tokens, audited security, and target launch prices for 2026.

LISBON, Portugal, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRP Tundra has opened its presale, offering participants entry at $0.01 for TUNDRA-S on Solana, with each purchase also granting free allocations of TUNDRA-X on the XRP Ledger. The tokens are set to debut at $2.50 and $1.25 respectively, a contrast that has drawn close attention from investors across the XRP community.

Dual-Token Presale Structure

The presale operates on a “two-for-one” basis. Buyers obtain TUNDRA-S, designed for utility within Solana’s decentralized finance environment, and also receive TUNDRA-X, a governance and reserve token issued on XRPL. The structure gives investors immediate exposure to two networks with complementary roles.

Phase 1 pricing is fixed at $0.01 for TUNDRA-S, alongside a 19 percent token bonus. Each purchase also provides free TUNDRA-X valued at $0.005. With target launch prices of $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X, the model highlights potential upside for early participants.

Supply and Allocation

The total supply is fixed at 300 million tokens, split between 200 million TUNDRA-X on XRPL and 100 million TUNDRA-S on Solana. Of this, 80 million TUNDRA-X is allocated to presale participants, with a further 20 million designated for ecosystem growth, 20 million for the team and advisors under vesting schedules, and 30 million held in reserve for liquidity and strategic purposes.

Verification and Oversight

Security has been reinforced through independent audits with Cyberscope , Solidproof , and Freshcoins . These reviews examined code integrity, tokenomics, and potential vulnerabilities.

The team has also undergone KYC verification through Vital Block , providing identity assurance that is not typical of early-stage presale projects.

About XRP Tundra

XRP Tundra is a cross-chain project designed to expand XRP’s role beyond payments. Its dual-token system links XRPL and Solana, providing complementary functionality and supporting future development plans, including GlacierChain, a DeFi layer for XRP that will add lending, automated market makers, and derivatives.

Official Channels

Website: https://www.xrptundra.com/

Medium: https://medium.com/@xrptundra

Telegram: https://t.me/xrptundra

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Xrptundra

