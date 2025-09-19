Maternal Mental Health Market to Worth USD 126.33 Billion Rising at 28.47% CAGR by 2034

Ottawa, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global maternal mental health market size was valued at USD 10.32 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 126.33 billion by 2034, rising at a 28.47% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The growing awareness and demand due to growing incidences of postpartum depression drive the demand and growth of the market.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/5478

Key Takeaways

North America held the largest share of the maternal mental health market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

By disease indication, the pregnancy and postpartum general anxiety segment led the market in 2024.

By disease indication, the postpartum depression segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the predicted period.

By therapy, the interpersonal psychotherapy (IPT) segment held the major share of the market in 2024.

By therapy, the antidepressants segment is expected to showcase lucrative growth in the maternal mental health market during the estimated timeframe.

Market Overview & Potential

Approximately 10% of expectant mothers and 13% of recent mothers worldwide suffer from a mental illness, mostly depression. This rate is much higher in underdeveloped countries, where it reaches 15.6% during pregnancy and 19.8% after childbirth. Mothers can suffer so intensely in extreme situations that they may even take their own lives. A recent meta-analysis indicates that about 20% of mothers in underdeveloped nations experience severe depression after giving birth.

This figure, mainly from high-income countries, is considerably higher than earlier statistics. Today, mental health is increasingly recognized from conception through prenatal care, childbirth, and the postpartum period. Patients are educated on the importance of mental health and its immediate and long-term impacts on both mother and child. Effective strategies include couples therapy, talking with close friends and family, exercising, consulting a therapist, using antidepressant medications, and practicing stress relief.

What is the Growth Potential Responsible for The Growth of The Maternal Mental Health Market?

Key drivers for the maternal mental health market include increased awareness and reduced stigma around perinatal mental health, demographic shifts like delayed motherhood, government and employer initiatives promoting coverage and integration of services, and technological advancements like digital platforms and telehealth, which improve access to care. The rising prevalence of conditions such as postpartum depression and anxiety during pregnancy, along with growing government funding and the approval of novel, fast-acting therapies, also significantly propel market growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

What Are the Growing Trends Associated with the Maternal Mental Health Market?

Biological Factors:

Hormonal changes during and after pregnancy, particularly the decline in estrogen and progesterone, can contribute to mood regulation disruptions and the onset of conditions like postpartum depression.



Personal History:

Women with a personal or family history of mental health conditions, or who have experienced postpartum depression in a previous pregnancy, have a higher risk of developing it again.



Societal and Structural Factors:

Lack of adequate housing, limited access to healthcare and resources, and discriminatory practices can negatively impact maternal well-being and increase vulnerability to mental health disorders.



Growing Awareness and Intervention:

There is increasing global recognition of the importance of maternal mental health, leading to greater efforts in early detection and intervention through integrated healthcare, community support, and tele-mental health services.



Disparities:

Significant disparities exist, with worse outcomes seen in mothers of lower educational attainment, single parents, and those with limited insurance or social support.



What Is the Growing Challenge in the Maternal Mental Health Market?

Maternal mental health challenges include conditions such as depression, anxiety, and postpartum psychosis, often exacerbated by stress, poverty, and a lack of social support. These conditions, known as perinatal mental health problems, affect about 1 in 5 expectant or new mothers and can lead to severe consequences for both the mother and infant, including impaired growth, difficulties with bonding, and increased risk of suicide for the mother.

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate the Maternal Mental Health Market in 2024?

North America held the largest share of the maternal mental health market in 2024. North America leads the maternal mental health market, driven by advanced healthcare systems, strong awareness campaigns, and the availability of specialized therapies. The region benefits from favorable reimbursement policies and ongoing clinical research aimed at improving treatment safety and efficacy. Increasing use of telepsychiatry and digital health tools is further improving access, particularly in underserved areas. High prevalence rates and proactive government support fuel market growth.

What Made the Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in The Maternal Mental Health Market In 2024?

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is witnessing rapid growth in maternal mental health awareness and treatment adoption. Historically underdiagnosed, maternal anxiety and depression are now gaining attention due to expanding healthcare infrastructure and public health initiatives. The region is seeing increased investments in community health programs, counseling services, and maternal well-being platforms. Rising urbanization, lifestyle stress, and policy-driven focus on women’s health are expected to strengthen the adoption of maternal mental health solutions.

Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

Segmental Insights

By disease indication,

The pregnancy and postpartum general anxiety segment led the market in 2024. Pregnancy and postpartum general anxiety is a significant area of focus, with rising awareness of mental health challenges during and after pregnancy. Many women experience heightened stress and anxiety due to hormonal shifts, lifestyle changes, and maternal responsibilities. The demand for early screening, counseling, and digital mental health platforms is expanding. Healthcare providers are increasingly integrating maternal anxiety management into prenatal and postpartum care, improving accessibility and patient outcomes.

The postpartum depression segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the predicted period. Postpartum depression represents a major segment in the maternal mental health market, as it affects a considerable number of women globally. Treatments range from psychotherapy to pharmacological interventions, with healthcare systems investing in early detection programs. The stigma surrounding postpartum depression is gradually reducing, enabling more women to seek help. Increasing availability of targeted therapies and supportive care initiatives is expected to drive significant adoption in this therapeutic area.

By therapy,

The interpersonal psychotherapy (IPT) segment held the major share of the market in 2024. Interpersonal psychotherapy (IPT) is a well-established therapeutic approach in maternal mental health care, especially for postpartum depression and anxiety. It focuses on improving interpersonal relationships and communication, which are often challenged during pregnancy and after childbirth. The demand for IPT is rising due to its non-invasive nature, proven effectiveness, and growing adoption in clinical practice. It is also increasingly being delivered via digital platforms, improving patient access and flexibility.

The antidepressants segment is expected to showcase lucrative growth in the maternal mental health market during the estimated timeframe. Antidepressants remain a cornerstone in managing severe maternal mental health conditions. Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and other medications are commonly prescribed, balancing effectiveness with safety for both mother and child. Growing research supports the development of safer pharmacological options during pregnancy and lactation. With heightened awareness and improved medical guidelines, the use of antidepressants in maternal care is expected to expand, especially for women with persistent or severe symptoms.

Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

Recent Developments

In October 2024, 15 states will receive awards totaling about $19 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)'s Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to develop and put into practice creative solutions to the maternal health issue.

In April 2024, LunaJoy Health announced the introduction of LunaCare, a revolutionary integrated care program designed to enhance mothers' mental health outcomes and reduce inequities in maternal health care. Strengthened by fresh investment of $4.2 million.

Maternal Mental Health Market Key Players List

Therapy Mama

Canopie

Pfizer Inc

Viatris Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Inc.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited

Mallinckrodt Inc.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Magellan Health, Inc.

Happify Health

Sonder Mind

Maven Clinic

Wildflower Health

Hims and Hers

Medela LLC

Clue

Happy Mom

Postpartum Support International

Others

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global supplemental health market is experiencing strong growth, with revenue expected to rise significantly over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. The U.S. supplemental health market alone was valued at USD 38.62 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 40.77 billion in 2025, eventually approaching nearly USD 65.19 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 5.64% during this period.

In parallel, the global specialty control plasma market is expanding steadily, with a market size of USD 10.42 billion in 2024. This is anticipated to grow to USD 11.09 billion in 2025 and reach approximately USD 19.42 billion by 2034, representing a CAGR of 6.44% between 2025 and 2034.

The AI in mental health sector is set for rapid growth, rising from USD 1.45 billion in 2024 to USD 1.8 billion in 2025, and projected to reach USD 11.84 billion by 2034, with an impressive CAGR of 24.15% over the forecast period. Similarly, the chatbots for mental health and therapy market is expected to expand from USD 1.77 billion in 2025 to USD 10.16 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 21.3%, driven by the increasing demand for accessible and convenient mental healthcare solutions.

The antipsychotic drugs market is also on a growth trajectory, rising from USD 20.96 billion in 2025 to USD 41.21 billion by 2034, at an annual growth rate of 7.8%. Meanwhile, the behavioral mental health sector continues to advance globally, with revenue expected to accumulate in the hundreds of millions over the coming decade.

The global behavioral health EHR market is witnessing significant expansion, poised to generate substantial revenue growth between 2025 and 2034. In the digital domain, the digital behavioral health market is forecasted to grow from USD 27.9 billion in 2024 to USD 33.1 billion in 2025, reaching approximately USD 153.85 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 18.6%.

The AI in behavioral healthcare market is projected to grow steadily, with a market size of USD 55.24 billion in 2024, rising to USD 59.49 billion in 2025, and expected to reach USD 115.65 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 7.69% during the forecast period.

Segments Covered in The Report

By Disease Indication

Pregnancy and Postpartum General Anxiety

Postpartum Depression

Dysthymia

Pregnancy and Postpartum General Anxiety

Pregnancy and Postpartum OCD

Birth-Related PTSD

Others



By Therapy

Interpersonal Psychotherapy (IPT)

Antidepressants Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) Tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs) Others

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5478

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access the Dashboard: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/access-dashboard

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest