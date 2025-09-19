SupplyCore Awarded U.S. Army JPEO-CBRND Contract to Protect U.S. Military Against CBRN Threats

Rockford, IL, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplyCore, a trusted Department of Defense Prime Vendor and government contractor, is honored to announce its selection as an awarded Prime Vendor for the U.S. Army Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract, administered by the General Services Administration (GSA). This contract award highlights SupplyCore’s commitment to rapidly delivering essential, mission-focused solutions that strengthen readiness and counter emerging threats.

The five-year IDIQ contract provides a flexible and streamlined procurement framework for acquiring essential brand-name, commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) CBRN supplies. This structure ensures JPEO-CBRND can efficiently deliver advanced technologies and personal protective equipment to service members, whenever and wherever they are needed.

“Enhancing the readiness and safety of our armed forces is at the heart of our mission,” said Ashley Slabaugh, SupplyCore VP, Business Development & TLS Programs. “Through this contract, we are proud to partner with JPEO-CBRND to address the ever-evolving defense challenges faced in complex, high-risk environments.”

Under this contract, SupplyCore will connect the warfighter with a comprehensive array of CBRN-related resources, including:

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense Systems

Decontamination and Detection Technologies

Toxic Industrial Material (TIC) Countermeasures

Situational Awareness Tools

Emerging Threat Solutions

For 37 years, SupplyCore has served the Department of Defense (DoD) and other government agencies by delivering reliable end-to-end supply chain solutions. By developing strong industry partnerships and scalable systems, SupplyCore ensures cost-efficient, on-time delivery while enhancing operational effectiveness for government customers. This partnership with JPEO-CBRND reinforces SupplyCore’s dedication to advancing national defense capabilities and safeguarding military personnel.

For more information about SupplyCore and GSA’s JPEO-CBRND contract, visit https://www.supplycore.com/solutions/jpeo-cbrnd.

About SupplyCore

SupplyCore is a leading Defense Prime Vendor and government contractor, specializing in delivering critical support to U.S. government and military operations as well as allied nations. With locations worldwide, SupplyCore optimizes procurement, distribution, and lifecycle management to ensure mission readiness. Representing thousands of suppliers who offer industry-leading products, parts, and equipment, SupplyCore is committed to delivering superior solutions, innovation, and tailored support to meet the unique challenges of customers worldwide. For more information about SupplyCore and its 37-year history of supporting the warfighter, visit SupplyCore.com.