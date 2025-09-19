Seneca Polytechnic launches its first-ever master’s degree – a program in AI

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seneca Polytechnic is now offering its first-ever master’s degree with the introduction of the new Master of Artificial Intelligence Design & Development program. Combining an innovative, industry-focused curriculum with hands-on, work-integrated learning, the program will prepare graduates for high-demand careers. The new program was announced on Seneca’s website on September 12, 2025.

The two-year program bridges the gap between advanced AI theory and real-world business applications. Students will gain expertise in machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, data science and AI ethics, while developing the skills to design and deploy AI solutions across a wide range of industries.

The Master of AI program is the latest addition to Seneca’s roster of innovative AI offerings, joining the Artificial Intelligence graduate certificate and the Bachelor of Engineering (Software Engineering) degree.

“Launching our first master’s degree program is an historic moment for Seneca,” said David Agnew, President, Seneca Polytechnic. “This program reflects our commitment to innovation, applied research and industry collaboration, ensuring our graduates are not only job-ready but also equipped to lead in the AI-driven economy.”

The Master of AI program emphasizes work-integrated learning, offering students the opportunity to complete either two four-month internships or one eight-month internship, totalling 840 hours of hands-on experience. These placements, supported by Seneca’s strong industry partnerships, will allow students to apply their learning to real-world challenges and build valuable professional networks.

This program meets the growing workforce demand for AI professionals and prepares graduates for high-demand roles such as Machine Learning Engineers, Data Scientists and AI Managers.

Leaders in AI inside and outside the classroom, Seneca’ s focus on AI also includes:

All-student access to Microsoft Copilot

SAM, Seneca’s 24/7 AI virtual assistant for prospective and current students accessing information and services

My Tutor, an AI learning companion used across Seneca courses

Einstein AI to fast-track student queries

AI-powered tools to prepare students for presentations, sales pitches, job searches and interviews

Applied research projects through Seneca’s Centre for Innovation in Artificial Intelligence Technology

AI Lab, a central hub – physical and virtual – to learn, understand, collaborate and innovate on activities



Applications are now open for this unique Master in AI program that starts in January 2026.

For more information and to apply, please visit our website.

