Middle East and Africa Process Automation Market Outlook 2025-2034 | A $28+ Billion Opportunity | Industry 4.0 Transformations Propel MEA Manufacturing Sector

The Middle East and Africa process automation market achieved a value of approximately USD 17.12 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.10% between 2025 and 2034, reaching an anticipated valuation of USD 28.15 billion by 2034.

Technological advancements are revolutionizing the industrial manufacturing sector in the region. The integration of innovations like robotics and artificial intelligence is significantly transforming the industry, making it more interconnected, automated, and data-driven. The strategic position of the Middle East and Africa (MEA), particularly the GCC region, between Europe, Asia, and Africa positions it as a vital global manufacturing hub.

The UAE Ministry of Finance has enhanced the adoption of robotic process automation (RPA), automating 63 processes and subprocesses, achieving a 95% reduction in errors and a 65% cut in average handling time. In phase three of RPA integration, the ministry aims to further decrease average handling time by 10% and reduce errors across bot-managed processes by 98%.

According to industry insights, approximately 95% of the region's electricity generation relies on oil and gas. The vast reserves and advanced extraction technologies are facilitating the sector's growth. By 2028, the GCC oil and gas industry expects a substantial investment of USD 15 billion in AI and automation, significantly boosting the process automation market in the Middle East and Africa.

Middle East and Africa Process Automation Industry Segmentation

The Middle East and Africa Process Automation Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034 provides an in-depth analysis based on several segments:

Market Breakup by System Type

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Machine Execution System (MES)

Valves and Actuators

Electric Motors

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Process Safety Systems

Sensors and Transmitters

Others

Market Breakup by Communication Protocol

Wired Protocol

Wireless Protocol

Market Breakup by Application

Oil and Gas

Chemicals and Mining

Consumer Goods

Pharma and Biotech

Water and Wastewater

Automotive

Power

Others

Market Breakup by Country

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

Middle East and Africa Process Automation Market Share

In 2022, the South African mining sector contributed R 202.6 billion to the GDP, being crucial to the nation's economy. Increasing automation in this sector is reducing lead times in manufacturing and production while boosting delivery efficiency.

Leading Companies in Middle East and Africa Process Automation Market

Key industry players are harnessing advanced technologies such as robotics, wireless solutions, and driverless vehicles, alongside investments in industry 4.0 to enhance automation across various sectors.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

ABB Ltd.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Others

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $17.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $28.15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Africa, Middle East

