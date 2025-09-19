UPDATE -- Questex Unifies Iconic Industry Events Into One New Powerful Brand: Be+Well

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex today introduces Be+Well, the first brand platform to fully integrate the beauty, spa, wellness and fitness industries under one umbrella – recognizing they are stronger together. This bold initiative brings together decades of industry leadership, trusted media brands, and legendary events to create a new one-stop destination unlike anything the industry has seen before.

The beauty and wellness industries are undergoing a significant transformation and unprecedented growth. Recent market economy projections indicate they will reach $9 trillion by 20281. With 82% of U.S. consumers now considering wellness a top priority in their everyday lives,2 there has never been a better time to create a space that combines beauty, spa, wellness and fitness in one holistic approach.

“We are witnessing a powerful movement in wellness. People everywhere are seeking more than products and services — they want transformation, balance, and empowerment. The professionals guiding them on this journey deserve a place to be inspired, to learn innovative techniques, share wisdom, and access the tools that will help them make a difference. Be+Well exists to ignite a community that empowers beauty, spa, wellness and fitness professionals to elevate lives, nurture wellbeing, and shape the future of this movement together,” said Questex’s Wellness Market Leader & VP, Jess Tyler.

Be+Well is a fresh take on two iconic industry events that have shaped what beauty, spa and wellness mean today. For over 125 years, two powerhouse brands – The International Beauty Show and International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference – have defined excellence in their respective industries. Now, these two visionary leaders are coming together to form one united community: Be+Well | Beauty and Wellness Show.

“Rebranding two iconic events into one unified experience is both a challenge and an incredible opportunity,” said Elizabeth Fantetti Trevorrow, Partnership & Event Director at Questex's Wellness Group. “I’m especially excited about how Be+Well embraces cosmetologists while recognizing the evolution of our industry and its deepening ties to the wellness movement. For years, these two brands have stood side by side; now, under one powerful banner, they’ll move forward together—stronger, more relevant, and more inspiring for our beauty and wellness professionals.”

As salons and spas evolve into full-body wellness destinations, and the demand for AI and personalization continue to rise, it has become clear that the needs of attendees and their customers have changed. Be+Well was created to meet and support this change by offering a streamlined, one-stop destination that aligns with today’s personal care service industry.

WELCOME TO THE “NEW” NEIGHBORHOODS

The fusion of these two brands will be brought to life on a fully transformed and cohesive Show floor. The new layout will consist of neighborhoods that bring communities of buyers and sellers together that blur the lines between traditional beauty, spa and wellness and deliver the ultimate educational and shopping experience for our attendees. Neighborhoods will include Hair & Salon Essentials; Spa & Wellness; Nails, Cosmetics & Lashes; Business & Education District; Retail Zone and NEW! TechZone.

“As someone who has been part of the spa and wellness industry for 38 years, I am beyond thrilled to welcome these exciting changes,” said Allan Share, President of the Spa Industry Association. “It’s the first time we are truly coming together to offer a holistic and integrated experience for our attendees and I’m confident the benefits will have a lasting, positive impact.”

Upcoming Events

Be+Well | Beauty and Wellness Show will take place in New York on March 8-10, 2026; Las Vegas, June 27-29, 2026, and Florida August 23-24, 2026.

For more information on Be+Well, visit www.BeWellMediaandEvents.com.

About Be+Well

Be+Well is the new umbrella brand bringing together legendary industry events and media serving hair, skin, and body professionals in the beauty, spa, wellness, and fitness industry. Be+Well Media and Events includes Be+Well | Beauty and Wellness Show (The International Beauty Show and International Esthetics, Cosmetics, and Spa Conference), American Salon, American Spa, Spatec, and Sibec, including the former Club Industry events—to create the beauty and wellness industry's largest event and media platform. For more information on subscribing, attending or advertising, visit www.BeWellMediaandEvents.com.

About QUESTEX

Questex helps people live better and longer. The company brings people together in the markets that help people live better—hospitality, operational real estate and wellness—and the industries that help people live longer—life sciences and healthcare—along with the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. In the experience economy, Questex connects its ecosystem through live events, enriched with data insights and digital communities, to deliver exceptional experiences and measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Amanda Brokaw

Amanda@brokawpr.com

1 Global Wellness Institute, 2024

2 McKinsey & Company