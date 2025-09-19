Vishay Intertechnology to Showcase Solutions for AI and EV Applications at PCIM Asia 2025

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that the company will be showcasing its latest semiconductor and passive technologies at PCIM Asia 2025. In Booth N5, C48, visitors are invited to explore Vishay’s differentiated products and reference designs tailored to the rapidly evolving demands of AI infrastructure and electric vehicles (EV).

At PCIM Asia, Vishay’s exhibits will highlight the company’s solutions for server power supplies, DC/DC converters, power delivery units, BBUs, mainboards, and optical modules in AI infrastructure and applications, as well as smart cockpit and vehicle computing and ADAS platforms for next-generation EVs. To meet the needs of these high growth sectors, the company is focused on expanding its capacity and optimizing its global manufacturing footprint to broaden its portfolio.

Vishay AI solution components on display at PCIM Asia will include power MOSFETs with extremely low on-resistance in PowerPAK® 8x8, 10x12, SO-8DC double-sided cooling — for high efficiency thermal management — 1212-F, and SO-8S packages; microBUCK® buck regulators with 4.5 V to 60 V input; 50 A VRPower® integrated power stages in the thermally enhanced PowerPAK MLP55-31L package; SiC diodes in TO-220, TO-247, D2PAK, SMA, and SlimSMA packages; TVS in DFN and SlimSMA packages; surface-mount TMBS® rectifiers with ultra low forward voltage drop of 0.38 V; IHLE® series inductors with integrated e-field shields for maximum EMI reduction that handle high transient current spikes without saturation, and low DCR and high voltage power inductors; the T55 vPolyTan™ polymer tantalum chip capacitor with ultra low ESR; thin film chip resistors with operating frequencies up to 70 GHz; Power Metal Strip® resistors with high power density and low ohmic values, TCR, inductance, and thermal EMF; and PTC thermistors with high energy absorption levels up to 340 J.

Highlighted Vishay automotive solutions will consist of reference designs, demos and components solutions. Reference designs for automotive applications will include active discharge circuits for 400 V and 800 V; a 22 kW bidirectional 800 V to 800 V power converter for OBCs; an intelligent battery shunt built on WSBE Power Metal Strip resistors, with low TCR, inductance, and thermal EMF, and a CAN FD interface for 400 V / 800 V systems; a 4 kW bidirectional 800 V to 48 V power converter for auxiliary power; a compact 800 V power distribution solution; and a 48 V eFuse.

Highlighted Vishay Automotive Grade components for smart cockpit, vehicle computing and ADAS, and other automotive applications include fully integrated proximity, ambient light, force, gesture, and transmissive optical sensors; Ethernet ESD protection diodes; surface-mount diodes in the eSMP® package; MOSFETs with extremely low on-resistance in PowerPAK 8x8LR, SO-10LR, 1212, and SO-8L packages; IHLP® series low profile high current power inductors that handle high transient current spikes without saturation; the T51 vPolyTan polymer tantalum chip capacitor with ultra low ESR; metallized polypropylene DC-Link film capacitors with high temperature operation up to +125 °C; and Automotive Grade EMI suppression safety capacitors with the ability to withstand temperature humidity bias (THB) testing of 85 °C / 85 % for 1000 h.

PCIM Asia 2025 will be taking place September 24-26 in Shanghai, China. More information on the event is available at https://pcimasia-shanghai.cn.messefrankfurt.com/shanghai/en.html.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. vPolyTan is a trademark and TMBS, IHLE, Power Metal Strip, eSMP and IHLP are registered trademarks of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. PowerPAK, microBUCK and VRPower are registered trademarks of Siliconix incorporated.

