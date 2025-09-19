Media Advisory: MADD Canada’s Van de Vorst Family Awards to Honour Saskatchewan Police Officers for Stopping Impaired Driving

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada is inviting media to attend two special ceremonies to honour Saskatchewan police officers for their extraordinary efforts to stop impaired driving, keep roads, waterways and trails safe and protect communities.

This year marks the 7th anniversary of the MADD Canada’s Van de Vorst Family Awards, which were created in memory of Jordan and Chanda Van de Vorst and their young children, Kamryn and Miguire, who were tragically killed by an impaired driver in 2016.

Media are invited to attend both Award events. Interviews with special guests and award recipients will be available upon request.

Saskatoon Date: September 22, 2025 at 1 P.M. Location: Saskatoon Inn and Conference Centre Ballroom C - 2002 Airport Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6M4 Guests: MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer Dawn Regan

SGI Vice President Traffic Safety Kwei Quaye

Saskatoon Deputy Mayor Bev Dubois

Saskatoon Police Deputy Chief Dale Solie

Corman Park Reeve Joe Hargrave

Linda and Lou Van de Vorst, MADD Saskatoon

Bonny and Craig Stevenson, MADD Saskatoon Regina Date: September 23, 2025 at 10 A.M. Location: The Atlas Hotel - 4177 Albert Street, Regina, SK S4S 3R6 Guests: Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer

SGI Representatives

Inspector Shawn Fenwick, Regina Police Service

S/Sgt Casey Ward, Regina Police Service

Sgt Shannon Gordon, Regina Police Service

Quentin and Michelle Wilson, parents of Isabel “Izzy” who was killed in an impaired driving crash in 2023





This year, 191 officers will be awarded for their efforts in impaired driving enforcement in 2024. Officers who charged between 8 and 16 impaired drivers will be awarded the Silver Challenge Coin and a certificate of recognition. Those who have charged 17 or more impaired drivers will receive the Gold Coin Award and a certificate of recognition. The Platinum Award will be awarded to officers who have removed 40 or more impaired drivers from the roads.

For more information or to RSVP for the event, contact:

Tracy Crawford, MADD Canada Western Region Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 403 or tcrawford@madd.ca

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or ankongmeneck@madd.ca