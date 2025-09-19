Global Quantum Batteries Market to Surge with 24.5% CAGR Through 2030

Boston, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the “Global Quantum Batteries Market” is projected to reach $65.4 million by the end of 2030, with a CAGR of 24.5% for the forecast period of 2025-2030.

The report on the global market for quantum batteries provides a comprehensive analysis segmented by technology type and application, focusing on the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, as well as opportunities in individual countries such as the U.S., Canada, China, Japan, Germany, France, and the U.K. The report offers insights into the strategies of leading companies, with analysis of their financials and product portfolios, along with patent analysis and emerging technologies.

This report is especially relevant now because quantum batteries are emerging as a transformative technology due to their high energy density and ultra-fast charging capabilities. These features make them ideal for powering advanced systems like quantum computers, electric vehicles (EVs), and grid energy storage. Recent breakthroughs have significantly enhanced their performance, including better cycle life and improved safety, reducing risks like overheating and combustion. As research continues to advance, quantum batteries are becoming increasingly competitive and practical for real-world applications, making this market analysis timely and valuable.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Early Adoption of Quantum Computers: As quantum computing gains traction in industries like finance, logistics, and cybersecurity, the need for advanced energy solutions grows. Quantum batteries, with their fast charging and high efficiency, are well-suited to power these next-gen machines, driving early market growth.

Increasing Demand for Solar Energy Facilitating Deployment: The global push for clean energy has boosted solar power installations. Quantum batteries can store solar energy more effectively than traditional batteries, offering faster charging and longer energy retention, making them ideal for renewable energy systems.

Rising global sales of electric vehicles (EVs): With EV sales surging worldwide, demand is growing for better battery technology. Quantum batteries promise ultra-fast charging and extended range, which could significantly enhance EV performance and user convenience.

Implementation of quantum computers in self-driving technology: Self-driving vehicles require immense computing power for real-time decision-making. Quantum computers are being explored for this role, and quantum batteries can support their energy needs efficiently, enabling smoother and safer autonomous driving.

Increasing adoption of quantum technology in the healthcare sector: Quantum technologies are being used in drug discovery, diagnostics, and imaging. Quantum batteries provide reliable and precise energy for these sensitive applications, supporting the growth of quantum tech in the healthcare sector.

Request a sample copy of the global quantum batteries report.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $18.5 million Market size forecast $65.4 million Growth rate CAGR of 24.5% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Technology Type, Application, and Region Countries covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World Market drivers Early adoption of quantum computers.

Increasing demand for solar energy facilitating deployment.

Rising global sales of electric vehicles (EVs).

Implementation of quantum computers in self-driving technology.

Increasing adoption of quantum technology in the healthcare sector.

Interesting facts:

Quantum computers accounted for 82.0% of the market in 2024 as they can solve problems that non-quantum computers can’t, by leveraging principles like superposition and entanglement to perform complex calculations much faster.

The U.S., China, and Europe remain the top quantum battery markets, together accounting for over 90% of the global quantum battery market.

Emerging startups:

Ascensus focuses on quantum dot solutions specifically designed for quantum batteries. Its technology boasts an energy capacity five times greater than current battery technologies, making it particularly suitable for quantum computer applications.

Nanoshel LLC specializes in quantum dots, which are used in manufacturing quantum batteries. Their compatibility with existing battery technology enhances their appeal.

Nanorh is a firm focused on the R&D of nanomaterials, which are used in the manufacturing of quantum batteries.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the market's projected market size and growth rate?

The global quantum battery market was valued at $18.5 million in 2024 and is projected to reach $65.4 million by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 24.5% for the forecast period.

Which factors are driving the growth of the market?

Early adoption of quantum computers.

Increasing demand for solar energy.

Rising global sales of EVs.

Implementation of quantum computers in self-driving technology.

Increasing adoption of quantum technology in the healthcare sector.

Which market segments are covered in the report?

The quantum battery market is segmented based on storage technology type, application, and region.

Which technology type will be dominant through 2030?

The quantum dot batteries segment will dominate the market through 2030.

Which region has the largest market share?

North America holds the largest share of the global market.

Market leaders include:

ALPHABET INC. (GOOGLE INC.)

AVANTAMA AG

CD BIOPARTICLES

NANOCO GROUP PLC

NNCRYSTAL US CORP.

QUANTUM INSTRUMENTS

QUANTUM MATERIALS CORP.

QUSTOMDOT BV

SHOEI ELECTRONIC MATERIALS INC.

UBIQD

Purchase a copy of the report direct from BCC Research.

For further information on any of these reports or to make a purchase, contact info@bccresearch.com.

About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.

For media inquiries, email press@bccresearch.com or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.