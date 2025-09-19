Revive Therapeutics Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Private Placement

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: RVVTF) (CSE: RVV) (FRANKFURT: 31R), a specialty life sciences company dedicated to developing innovative therapeutics for critical medical needs, announces that it has closed a second tranche of its previously announced private placement (see press release of September 5, 2025) by issuing 4,352,381 units, at a price of $0.021 per unit, for gross proceeds to Revive of $91,400.

Each unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of 36 months following the closing.

The gross proceeds from the private placement offering will be used for working capital and payment of certain trade payables.

All of the securities issued are subject to a hold period of four months and one day expiring on January 19, 2026.

About Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Revive Therapeutics is a specialty life sciences company dedicated to developing innovative therapeutics for critical medical needs. Revive strategically prioritizes its drug development pipeline to leverage FDA regulatory incentives like Emergency Use Authorization, Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and Breakthrough Therapy designations, positioning for rapid advancement and market entry. Currently, our efforts are concentrated on unlocking the vast potential of Bucillamine for infectious diseases and medical countermeasures, including the pioneering treatment of nerve agent exposure. Furthermore, Revive is vigorously advancing our Psilocybin and molecular hydrogen therapeutic programs, exploring new frontiers in medical science. For more information, visit www.ReviveThera.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement