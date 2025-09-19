2x Daily Software Platform ETF (SOFL) to Close

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Financial Group and AOT Invest, LLC today announced the closure and liquidation of the 2x Daily Software Platform ETF (NYSE: SOFL). Following a comprehensive review, the Adviser and AOT Invest, LLC determined that liquidation represents the most appropriate course of action for shareholders.

The Fund is expected to halt trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) at the close of business on October 6, 2025 (the “Closing Date”). After that point, shares will no longer be available for purchase.

Shareholders may sell their holdings in the Fund before the Closing Date through standard brokerage transactions, which may incur customary brokerage charges. After October 6, 2025, shareholders may only be able to sell shares to select broker-dealers, with no assurance of an active market.

The liquidation of portfolio holdings will take place during the week of October 6, 2025, with the process expected to conclude by October 10, 2025 (the “Liquidation Date”). During this time, the Fund’s holdings will increasingly shift to cash and may not reflect its stated investment strategy.

On or shortly after the Liquidation Date, remaining shareholders of record will receive a cash distribution representing their proportionate interest in the Fund. These final payments, which may include any undistributed capital gains or dividends, will generally be treated as taxable events. Shareholders should consult their tax advisors about the potential implication.

After these distributions, the Fund will officially terminate.

