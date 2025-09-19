RedCloud to Present AI-Native Vision to Digitize and Transform Global Trade

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedCloud Holdings plc (Nasdaq: RCT) (“RedCloud” or the “Company”) the technology company behind the RedAI trading platform used by Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Manufacturers, Distributors and Retailers, today announced that Justin Floyd, CEO and Co-Founder will be speaking at the 3rd Annual Roth AI Summit 2025 on September 24.

The Company will outline it’s AI-fueled mission to transform the $14.6Tn2 Global FMCG market, which—through a combination of complexity, outdated systems and offline trading—battles with an estimated $2Tn1 global ‘Inventory Gap’ that prevents products reaching consumers. This gap translates to lost opportunity on an epic scale for supply chain businesses—and ultimately impacts consumers of everyday goods across the world.

The Company has made a number of recent press release announcements: more than doubling customer numbers year-over-year in the first half of 2025; a new joint venture in Saudi Arabia demonstrating a scalable global expansion model; and a local partnership strategy for payments and financial services—streamlining every trade and maximizing working capital to support inventory velocity across FMCG supply chains.

RedCloud’s current ‘trading layer’ of products include the RedAI trading platform, which enables digital exchange of goods in bulk through the global TradeX program, the Red101 retailer app and RedPay digital payment options. The Company is making progress towards an AI-native core platform, leveraging AWS Bedrock and other capabilities for development of future proprietary models and algorithms. The Company anticipates a roadmap of future products, tools, features and services for its diverse customer base, including the potential for expert ‘supply chain assistants’—acting like a virtual team of experts to support in areas like pricing, promotions, demand planning; inventory management and assortment—further enhancing everyday decision making from manufacture to retail.

“I am very excited by our progress and the plans we have to scale an AI-native intelligent architecture to create increasing business value for our customers across supply chains,” commented Justin Floyd, CEO and Co-Founder. “I envisage a future of intelligent algorithmic trading of FMCG goods, similar to the way that Wall Street trades securities in real-time today and I very much look forward to networking with other AI CEOs and industry experts to drive the AI conversation forward at the 3rd Annual Roth AI summit, in our pursuit of making that future vision a reality.”

Justin Floyd will be speaking at the 3rd Annual Roth AI summit at 11:20am ET on Wednesday September 24, 2025. For more information about the event and to register your place, visit this link.

About RedCloud Holdings plc

RedCloud has developed and operates the RedAI trading platform (“RedAI”), that facilitates the trading of everyday consumer supplies of fast-moving consumer goods (“FMCG”) products across business supply chains. RedCloud believes its Platform solves a decades old problem of how to unlock and enable access to key purchase and sales data between brands, distributors and retailers in high growth consumer markets.

Through RedCloud’s Platform, retailers are empowered by data driven market insights backed by artificial intelligence (“AI”) to help make faster and easier business-to-business (“B2B”) purchases and inventory decisions from brands and distributors by breaking down complex purchasing behaviors of large product inventory catalogues. For more information about RedCloud and its Platform, please visit www.redcloudtechnology.com and connect on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. When used in this press release, words such as “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “forecast,” “target,” “predict,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” and “will,” the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to, the continued growth of the Company’s customer base, customers’ purchasing behavior and requisite needs, the Company’s ability to continue to provide distributors and retailers with adequate resources to conduct their business and the effectiveness of collected data through the RedAI Trading Platform to provide transparency and choice to supply chains. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in RedCloud’s described in “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” “Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in RedCloud’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 16, 2025, as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. RedCloud undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, the Company's website or any other website or any social media is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

Footnotes:

[1] $2Tn Inventory Gap – IHL Research

[2] $14.6Tn 2025 to $19.7Tn 2033 Global FMCG Market TAM – Cognitive Market Research

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Ryan Flanagan

Investor.relations@redcloudtechnology.com

Media Relations

James McCarthy

media@redcloudtechnology.com