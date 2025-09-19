DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Passaic Hospitalist Services and Passaic River Physicians Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Passaic Hospitalist Services and Passaic River Physicians. They became aware of a data breach on or around September 11, 2025.

About Passaic Hospitalist Services and Passaic River Physicians

Passaic Hospitalist Services in Paterson, NJ, and Passaic River Physicians in Wayne are medical groups in New Jersey.

What happened?

On or about September 11, 2025, both medical groups became aware of suspicious activity detected within their computer networks. They immediately launched an investigation and determined that between May 22, 2025, and May 23, 2025, an unauthorized actor accessed and acquired some files from some of their systems.

The compromised data may contain personal information such as names, dates of birth, addresses, diagnosis information, provider names, dates of service, treatment information, and/or health insurance information.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning Passaic Hospitalist Services and Passaic River Physicians, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Passaic Hospitalist Services and Passaic River Physicians data breach.

