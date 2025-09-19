Chapman University Partners with Marymount Education Foundation to Expand Access and Support for Students

ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chapman University today announced a new partnership with the Marymount Education Foundation (MEF), the nonprofit organization carrying forward the legacy of Marymount California University by supporting students with financial resources for higher education through its flagship Marymount Scholars Program. The Ranchos Palos Verdes-based university closed its doors in 2022. At that time, the foundation was formed to continue its mission of creating positive change by awarding college scholarships and supporting educational initiatives that promote access, degree attainment, and a community of learners.

The collaboration reflects Chapman’s ongoing commitment to providing a personalized education that fosters both academic achievement and personal growth in a supportive, close-knit environment.

“This is a partnership rooted in shared values that put student success at the forefront of every academic journey,” said Jessica Berger, Chapman executive vice president and chief advancement officer. “Both Chapman and the Marymount Education Foundation believe in nurturing talent, character, and leadership in ways that positively impact families, communities, and even regional economies. This partnership ensures a pathway for talented students in the years to come.”

The Marymount Scholars Program goes beyond financial aid to provide mentorship, personal support, and a sense of community for students, particularly those from lower socio-economic backgrounds. Many of the students who participate in the program are the first in their families to attend college. The program emphasizes the whole student, supporting not only academic success but also personal development and a sense of belonging.

At Chapman, these students will find a community that is ready to celebrate and support their individual journeys to higher education. As components of the Chapman Promising Futures Program, students will receive professional development and graduate school preparation workshops, service-learning activities, community-building events, and peer/faculty/staff mentoring opportunities, among other activities.

“Intentional partnerships like this one ensure that the legacy of Marymount California University lives on,” said Robyn Jones, Marymount Education Foundation executive director. “Chapman’s commitment to personalized education and to welcoming students of all backgrounds reflects the very values that define the Marymount Scholars Program. We are confident that students here will feel known, supported, and empowered to succeed.”

Chapman joins three other institutions, Cal Lutheran University, La Sierra University, and Mount Saint Mary’s University, as a partner in the Marymount Scholars Program.

For Chapman, the partnership is not only about expanding access but also about reinforcing the university’s role in advancing opportunity through higher education. Since 2022, more than 225 new scholarships have been established, helping students cover the cost of tuition, books, housing, and other essentials. Approximately 86% of Chapman undergraduates receive some form of financial support, including merit-based scholarships, institutional aid, federal and state grants, work-study, student loans, and external awards.

“The Marymount Education Foundation is a powerful force in transforming the lives of students, families, and communities for the betterment of society, and has earned praise for being a model focused on successful student outcomes,” said Chapman President Matt Parlow. “We are proud to partner with the foundation and thrilled to welcome our first cohort of scholars to Chapman next year. We look forward to growing the number of participating students for many years to come.”

Through this partnership, Chapman will be able to extend new resources and support to students who view education as a vehicle for change, ensuring that the transformative power of a Chapman education is within reach for more students than ever before.

About Chapman University

Founded in 1861, Chapman University is a nationally ranked private university in Orange, California, about 30 miles south of Los Angeles. Chapman serves nearly 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students, with a 12:1 student-to-faculty ratio. Students can choose from over 100 areas of study within 11 colleges for a personalized education. Chapman is categorized by the Carnegie Classification as an R2 “high research activity” institution. Students at Chapman learn directly from distinguished world-class faculty, including Nobel Prize winners, MacArthur fellows, published authors, and Academy Award winners. The campus has produced a Rhodes Scholar, been named a top producer of Fulbright Scholars, and hosts a chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious honor society. Chapman also includes the Harry and Diane Rinker Health Science Campus in Irvine. The university features the No. 4 film school and No. 66 business school in the U.S. Learn more about Chapman University: www.chapman.edu .

About Marymount Education Foundation

The Marymount Education Foundation was incorporated on September 1, 2022 in the state of California as a non-profit 501c3 public benefit corporation for charitable purposes with the specific purpose of supporting educational programs and scholarships. It carries on Marymount California University’s mission of creating positive change through education by awarding college scholarships and supporting educational initiatives that promote access, degree attainment, and a community of learners.

Media Contact:

Jeff Howard, Associate Vice President for Strategic and Integrated Communications

jeffhoward@chapman.edu | Mobile: 303-513-1628