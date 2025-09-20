Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation® (MMRF) Announces New Data from Flagship Research Initiatives at the 22nd International Myeloma Society Annual Meeting

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation® (MMRF) announced that data generated from several MMRF initiatives were presented at the prestigious 22nd International Myeloma Society (IMS) Annual Meeting. The MMRF team presented five posters, while new findings from its Immune Atlas and CoMMpass℠ programs underpinned 18 additional presentations, reflecting the organization’s unique ability to drive key discoveries, collaborative research, and innovative clinical trials in multiple myeloma.

“Year after year, the MMRF leads research that accelerates the pace of discovery and directly translates into better treatments for patients with multiple myeloma,” said MMRF Chief Scientific Officer George Mulligan, PhD. “Insights from MMRF-led programs are powered by our large clinical and genomic datasets as well as our innovative clinical trial platforms. These demonstrate how our collaborative, data-driven approach is fueling discoveries to deepen our understanding of multiple myeloma.”

The novel MMRF-led research presented at IMS 2025 demonstrates the impact of the foundation’s flagship programs and illustrates how the MMRF’s approach to integrating research within trials addresses key questions that other trials cannot. Among the highlights:

New reports from the Immune Atlas program include a podium presentation describing how the immune system changes during multiple myeloma treatment.

The MyDRUG℠ study—a precision medicine trial that selected treatment to match patients’ specific tumor mutations—showed how quadruplet therapy, including daratumumab, reshapes T cell populations in the bone marrow. This highlights the importance of immune function for current therapies.





In addition, the MMRF presented two reports highlighting the positive impact of the organization’s patient education and navigation programs. These initiatives empower people diagnosed with multiple myeloma to optimize their care, better communicate with their healthcare teams, and improve their outcomes.

About Multiple Myeloma

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the plasma cells that develops in bone marrow. This year, an estimated 35,750 new cases of multiple myeloma will be diagnosed—making it the second-most common blood cancer in the U.S.—and 12,590 people will die from the disease. New targeted agents and therapies have resulted in better outcomes, but most multiple myeloma patients eventually relapse.

About the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF)

The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) is the largest nonprofit in the world solely focused on accelerating a cure for each and every multiple myeloma patient. We drive the development and delivery of next-generation therapies, leverage data to identify optimal and more personalized treatment approaches, and empower myeloma patients and the broader community with information and resources to extend their lives. Central to our mission is our commitment to advancing access so that all myeloma patients can benefit from the scientific and clinical advances we pursue. Since our inception, the MMRF has raised over $600 million for research, opened nearly 100 clinical trials, and helped bring 15+ FDA-approved therapies to market, which have tripled the life expectancy of myeloma patients. To learn more, visit www.themmrf.org.

