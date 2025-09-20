ThinkCareBelieve: Week 35, An Extraordinary Week in the Trump Administration

Washington, DC, Sept. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ThinkCareBelieve has written an article about Week 35 of America under the Trump Administration's extraordinary leadership. This week following the tragic death of Charlie Kirk began with a focus on what America was saying. Charlie’s legacy of open discourse opened doors to new forms dialogue not attempted in the wake of severe punishment and censorship. As President Trump and the First Lady travelled for a State Visit to the UK, that conversation about the importance of free speech transferred across the pond with them.

The article shows how POTUS and FLOTUS’s State Visit to the UK, was an incredible display of dignity honor and respect. President Trump and King Charles III rode in the Irish State Coach during the ceremonial procession through the grounds of Windsor Castle. First Lady Melania Trump and Queen Camilla traveled in an accompanying Scottish State Coach. The coaches were gold-leafed, glass-enclosed and drawn by 6 white Percherons, escorted by 80 soldiers from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment and 120 horses, marking one of the largest military welcomes for a foreign leader in UK history. The article covers the Trumps' second day of their State Visit, in which they visited Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Chequers, the Prime Minister’s official country residence in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire. During the session, the leaders discussed trade, technology partnerships (including a new US-UK AI and nuclear power deal), and the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, followed by a joint press conference on the estate’s grounds.

The article covers what happened when President Trump returned to the White House. POTUS signed a proclamation to restrict the entry of certain H-1B aliens into the U.S. as nonimmigrant workers, requiring a $100,000 payment to accompany or supplement H-1B petitions for new applications. The Proclamation does not apply to anyone who has a current visa, only new applicants. The Proclamation only applies to future applicants in future lotteries who are currently outside the U.S. It does not apply to anyone who participated in the 2025 lottery. The Proclamation does not impact the ability of any current visa holder to travel to/from the U.S. It only applies to this moment forward. The article also has the Oval Office Press Conference where President Trump officially launched the Gold Card Visa Program which expedites U.S. immigrant visas for high-net-worth individuals donating $1 million (individual) or $2 million (corporate) to the U.S. Treasury. The program aims to attract entrepreneurs and investors to boost American industry, with funds supporting national economic priorities.

The economy is still performing strongly and only getting stronger. ThinkCareBelieve's article shows how gas prices have continued to stay low, the price of new cars has dropped, mortgage rates are falling, and stocks keep charging upward with the S&P hitting new highs day after day. That is very good news for Americans and a reason to be very encourage about our outlook for the future.

In the article, significant efforts were made to clean up crime in DC with planned clean-up efforts for Memphis, Chicago, Portland, NYC and more. President Trump is now designating Antifa a major terrorist organization. SecWar Hegseth announced that per POTUS’s approval, another strike took place this week on a narco-terrorist boat loaded with drugs headed for America. These precision strikes serve as deterrents for anyone wanting to bring drugs in the U.S.. President Trump has declared war on the global drug trade, and he means to end all forms of trafficking, even deploying the military for this, to keep us safe and America drug-free.

The article has a new update from Border Czar Tom Homan, who reported that 25,000 missing children have been found to date. Homan stated that some were with their parents and just did not respond, many of the children were found to be s*x trafficked and 27 were found deceased. Over 400 sponsors were arrested, with over 275,000 missing children still out there. Please call your Representatives and urge them to support these efforts to find the missing children.

ThinkCareBelieve's article also covers FBI Director Kash Patel going through a 2-day review for the FBI's work to date. Thus far, the FBI has arrested 1500 child predators, over 23000 violent criminals, found the location of 4700 child victims, captured 4 of the top 10 most wanted, and captured 300 human traffickers. That is extraordinary progress and Director Patel gave the public solid information in the interest of transparency. Announced in Florida this week, the largest Medicaid Fraud Bust in U.S. history occurred, charging 324 defendants for their involvement in $14.6 Billion healthcare fraud scheme with false claims submitted to Medicare and Medicaid.

Charlie Kirk’s Memorial is Sunday September 21, 2025 and the world is still being inspired by his presence. Many are touched to tears as they bought Bibles and are reading it for the first time in their lives. Many are re-reading them. Countless found churches went. Many are inspired to speak out about their passions, or this Country or Jesus or the Constitution or Human Rights. This is not going to stop and only grows deeper and larger and rises higher.

