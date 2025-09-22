PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer nominates Rose Lee and Hikmet Ersek

for appointment to the Supervisory Board

Alphen aan den Rijn – September 22, 2025 - Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in information solutions, software and services, today announces the nominations of Ms. Rose Lee and Mr. Hikmet Ersek for appointment to its Supervisory Board. The proposals will be submitted to an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Shareholders on November 3, 2025.

Both candidates are seasoned executives with extensive managerial and Board experience in complex industries. Their appointment will further strengthen the Supervisory Board’s ability to oversee and support the company’s strategic direction aimed at long-term value creation.

Ms. Lee is former CEO and Board member of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. and President of the Water and Protection Division of DuPont. Before that time she held various leadership positions at Saint Gobain, Booz Allen & Hamilton, and Pratt & Whitney.

Mr. Ersek is former CEO and Board member of The Western Union Company. Before that time he held various other leadership positions within The Western Union Company, GE Capital and the broader GE Corporation group, and Mastercard.

The agenda and meeting details for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on November 3, 2025, are available at www.wolterskluwer.com/egm.

