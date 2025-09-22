Trace One Appoints Séverine Tourpin as Chief Executive Officer

PARIS, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trace One, a global leader in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and compliance solutions, announced today that Séverine Tourpin will serve as its new Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Christophe Vanackère. The transition has been seamless, maintaining full support for our customers.

Séverine takes the helm at a pivotal moment. With over 25 years in PLM, SaaS, and product software, she has successfully led fast-growing SaaS businesses serving diverse and global customer bases and driving international expansion at scale.

Having held executive leadership roles at Trace One in the past, she brings experience and comprehensive knowledge of the organization. Her return ensures continuity and momentum as the company accelerates its global strategy, guided by our mission of empowering brands to accelerate their digital transformation, deliver products of exceptional quality, and create meaningful impact for customers and communities.

Under her leadership and with the support of Main Capital who invested in Trace One earlier in 2025, the company will reinforce its focus on delivering increased value to customers, enhancing innovation, and scaling internationally.

Séverine Tourpin, CEO of Trace One, said:

“I’m honored to lead Trace One as we begin this next chapter. My focus will be on offering more value to our customers, improving the user experience for our community of more than 9,000 brands, and continuing our international expansion alongside our talented teams.”

About Trace One

Trace One is a premier SaaS provider of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and compliance solutions, specializing in the food & beverage, cosmetics, personal care, and chemical industries. With over 30 years of expertise, we empower more than 9,000 brand owners worldwide to innovate, collaborate, and bring products to market faster while ensuring the highest standards of quality, compliance, and sustainability. Trusted by industry leaders, Trace One combines cutting-edge technology with unmatched expertise to help businesses navigate complexity, accelerate growth, and shape a sustainable future.

To know more about Trace One visit www.traceone.com.

About Main Capital Partners

Main Capital Partners is a leading software investor in the Benelux, DACH, France, the Nordics, and the United States with approximately EUR 6.5 billion in Assets under Management. Main has over 20 years of experience in strengthening software companies and works closely with the management teams in its portfolio as a strategic partner to achieve profitable growth and larger outstanding software groups. As a leading software investor managing private equity funds active in Northwestern Europe and North America, Main has 90 employees operating out of its offices in The Hague, Düsseldorf, Stockholm, Antwerp, Paris, and an affiliated office in Boston. Main maintains an active portfolio of over 55 software companies. The underlying portfolio employs over 12,000 employees.

Contact:

Saida Alt

saida.alt@traceone.com