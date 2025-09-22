Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Announcement





On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).



The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 15 to 19 September, 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 107,659 1,301,207,100 15 September 2025 680 13,438.3088 9,138,050 16 September 2025 640 13,854.5938 8,866,940 17 September 2025 600 13,944.8333 8,366,900 18 September 2025 650 13,829.5077 8,989,180 19 September 2025 700 13,079.2429 9,155,470 Total 15-19 September 2025 3,270 44,516,540 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 20,460 277,658,550 Accumulated under the program 110,929 1,345,723,640 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 609,874 7,463,756,625 15 September 2025 3,407 13,521.3370 46,067,195 16 September 2025 3,207 13,952.1547 44,744,560 17 September 2025 3,006 14,013.8723 42,125,700 18 September 2025 3,257 13,921.3694 45,341,900 19 September 2025 3,508 13,127.5584 46,051,475 Total 15-19 September 2025 16,385 224,330,830 Bought from the Foundation* 2,144 13,691.1967 29,353,926 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 115,938 1,585,508,727 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 628,403 7,717,441,381

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 110,929 A shares and 729,329 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.31% of the share capital.

Copenhagen, 22 September, 2025

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521





