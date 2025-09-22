Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 15 to 19 September, 2025:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|107,659
|1,301,207,100
|15 September 2025
|680
|13,438.3088
|9,138,050
|16 September 2025
|640
|13,854.5938
|8,866,940
|17 September 2025
|600
|13,944.8333
|8,366,900
|18 September 2025
|650
|13,829.5077
|8,989,180
|19 September 2025
|700
|13,079.2429
|9,155,470
|Total 15-19 September 2025
|3,270
|44,516,540
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|20,460
|277,658,550
|Accumulated under the program
|110,929
|1,345,723,640
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|609,874
|7,463,756,625
|15 September 2025
|3,407
|13,521.3370
|46,067,195
|16 September 2025
|3,207
|13,952.1547
|44,744,560
|17 September 2025
|3,006
|14,013.8723
|42,125,700
|18 September 2025
|3,257
|13,921.3694
|45,341,900
|19 September 2025
|3,508
|13,127.5584
|46,051,475
|Total 15-19 September 2025
|16,385
|224,330,830
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,144
|13,691.1967
|29,353,926
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|115,938
|1,585,508,727
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|628,403
|7,717,441,381
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 110,929 A shares and 729,329 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.31% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 22 September, 2025
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
