Festi hf.: Buyback program week 38

In week 38 2025, Festi purchased in total 140,000 own shares for total amount of 42,740,000 ISK as follows:

WeekDateTimePurchased sharesShare pricePurchase price
3815.9.202514:00:5840.00030712.280.000
3816.9.202511:45:2240.00030712.280.000
3817.9.202515:10:5330.0003039.090.000
3818.9.202514:55:0430.0003039.090.000
   140.000 42.740.000

The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 2,031,226 own shares or 0.65% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,925,000 own shares for 577,450,000 ISK and holds today 2,171,226 own shares or 0.69% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 27 June 2025 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 800 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).


