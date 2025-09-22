Festi hf.: Buyback program week 38

In week 38 2025, Festi purchased in total 140,000 own shares for total amount of 42,740,000 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price 38 15.9.2025 14:00:58 40.000 307 12.280.000 38 16.9.2025 11:45:22 40.000 307 12.280.000 38 17.9.2025 15:10:53 30.000 303 9.090.000 38 18.9.2025 14:55:04 30.000 303 9.090.000 140.000 42.740.000

The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 2,031,226 own shares or 0.65% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,925,000 own shares for 577,450,000 ISK and holds today 2,171,226 own shares or 0.69% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 27 June 2025 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 800 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).