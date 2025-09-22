Bitget Wallet Extends Gas-Free Support to Base

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a non-custodial multi-chain crypto wallet, has launched gas-free transaction support for the Base network, extending its gas abstraction infrastructure to one of Ethereum's fastest-growing Layer 2 ecosystems. The update enables Bitget Wallet users to perform up to three gas-free transfers and three gas-free swaps per day on Base, without holding ETH to cover fees.

On Base, gas-free coverage will run for an initial three-month period. All users interacting on Base via Bitget Wallet's mobile app are eligible. The update follows Bitget Wallet's recent integration with Aerodrome, a flagship decentralized exchange on Base, giving users access to trading, staking, and liquidity directly within the app.

"Expanding native gas-free support to Base is part of a broader strategy to simplify onchain access across high-growth ecosystems," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO at Bitget Wallet. "By abstracting gas fees and removing the requirement to hold gas tokens across multiple chains, we're lowering a core barrier to everyday usage and helping new users onboard with fewer technical hurdles."

The Base integration builds on Bitget Wallet's broader effort to reduce transaction cost friction through its Paymaster infrastructure, which programmatically sponsors eligible user gas fees across supported blockchains. Base joins Arbitrum, Solana, and TRON as the fourth network with live gas-free support. All gas coverage is applied natively in-app. According to Bitget Wallet internal data, users have completed over 80,000 gas-free transactions on Solana, over 10,000 gas-free transactions on Arbitrum, and saved more than 250,000 USDT in gas fees on TRON.

Bitget Wallet now supports native gas abstraction on four networks, with additional coverage available through GetGas, a pre-funded balance system for covering fees on ten major blockchains. The wallet supports over 130 blockchains and is available globally via mobile and browser extension.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $700+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets. Its vision is Crypto for Everyone — to make crypto simpler, safer, and part of everyday life for a billion people.

