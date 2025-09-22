Sable Announces Upcoming Drill Program at the Pyros Cu-Au-Mo Porphyry System and Provides an Exploration Update on the Cerro Negro Project, San Juan, Argentina

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV:SAE | OTCQB:SBLRF) is pleased to announce a new drilling campaign at its El Fierro project, specifically targeting the recent Pyros Cu-Au-Mo porphyry discovery, as outlined in previous press releases. The upcoming campaign will consist of 3,500m of core drilling, extendable to 5,000m, based upon results (Figure 1). The Company will soon commence camp preparation, aiming to initiate drilling in late October.

Dr. Ruben Padilla, President and CEO of Sable, commented, “Sable’s successful drilling campaign at the Pyros porphyry target earlier this year, led to the discovery of two blind Cu-Au-Mo mineralized breccias along with additional mineralized zones. This next drill campaign will focus on extending these discoveries both along strike and at depth, while also testing, for the first time, the northern portion of the porphyry system, located 1.8 km north of the area drilled to date.”

This 3,500m drilling campaign will be funded by Moxico Resources plc (“Moxico”). Sable and Moxico entered into a Letter Agreement on February 27, 2025 (the “Letter Agreement”) that, in part, granted Moxico with the option to earn up to 51% of the El Fierro project by completing 20,000m of drilling over five years, with a minimum of 1,600m in the first year (see press release of February 27, 2025). To date, Moxico has completed 1,441m of the 1,600m. In consideration for Moxico advancing the 3,500m drilling campaign earlier than required under the Letter Agreement, Moxico and Sable have entered into an amendment to the Letter Agreement reducing the 20,000m of drilling over five years to 10,000m of drilling over five years. All other terms of the Letter Agreement remain unchanged.

Pyros, June 2025 Drilling Results

Three holes drilled in the Pyros Central Zone (Figure 1), between February and April of this year, returned very significant Cu, Au, and Mo intercepts, as summarized below.

FZ-DH-25-92

20.0m of 0.58% Cu, 0.3 g/t Au, 0.13% Mo from 320.0 to 340.0m

Within a broader intercept of:

109.6m of 0.23% Cu, 0.15 g/t Au, 589 ppm Mo from 291.4 to 401.0m

116.2m of 0.24% Cu, 0.14 g/t Au, 197 ppm Mo from 18.0 to 134.2m



FZ-DH-25-68

6.9m of 1.01% Cu, 0.35 g/t Au, 258 ppm Mo from 676.8 to 683.7m

Within a broader intercept of:

48.1m of 0.31% Cu, 0.094 g/t Au, 82.5 ppm Mo from 645.6 to 693.7m

FZ-DH-25-76

49.0m of 0.22% Cu, 0.11 g/t Au, 108 ppm Mo from 365.0 to 414.0m

Within a broader intercept of:

110.0m of 0.17% Cu, 0.07 g/t Au, 113 ppm Mo from 322.0 to 432.0m





Figure 1. Proposed holes for the upcoming drilling campaign at Pyros. The map shows the existing and planned drill holes and the extension of the sericitic alteration with RTP magnetics in the background. The drill campaign will focus on extending the recently discovered mineralized breccia corridors and testing the northern part of the system.

Cerro Negro Property (San Juan) Update

Sable has been advancing exploration work at the Cerro Negro property since 2023. The property represents an innovative play in generative exploration, targeting porphyry-style mineralization located below Quaternary gravels of Argentina’s Pre-Cordillera, within an area of excellent access and infrastructure. The area enjoys the advantage of being workable year-round. In 2023, Sable targeted a regional magnetic anomaly coincident with outcropping Miocene intrusions. Initial work discovered a chargeability anomaly and significant Au-Ag-Cu-Mo anomalies reflected in MMI samples placed along the IP lines.

Sable’s 2025 ‘fall-winter’ (April to October in the Southern Cone) program at Cerro Negro was the first to be financed by Moxico. The program included completion of 48 km of new IP lines and an additional 660 MMI samples in gravel cover, looking for geochemical anomalies above or around the geophysical features. Geochemical analyses are pending and the final interpretation of the IP data is underway.

SAMPLE PREPARATION AND QA/QC

Sample preparation for projects in Argentina is carried out by ALS Minerals, at its facility located in Mendoza with analyses carried out at their laboratory in Lima, Peru. Sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31). The samples contained in this news release were analyzed by methods Au-AA24 (Fire Assay Fusion and Atomic Absorption Spectrometry finish) and ME-MS61 (Four Acid Digestion with Mass Spectrometry finish); the latter one includes 48 elements (Al, Ag, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr). Both digestion methods dissolve most minerals but not all elements are quantitatively extracted in some sample matrices. ALS additionally collects a subsample from the coarse reject to be analyzed by Terraspec; spectral data is sent to AISIRIS Australia to be processed and interpreted.

Control samples (standards, blanks, and duplicates) are inserted systematically, and their results evaluated according to the Company protocols.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo., Vice President Exploration, is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

ABOUT THE EL FIERRO PROJECT

El Fierro Project is located 250 km northwest of San Juan city, 120 km north of Sable’s Don Julio Project, and 110 km south of the world-class Filo del Sol porphyry system. El Fierro is a large (10 km x 10 km) Miocene magmatic–hydrothermal system surrounding the Pyros Cu-Au-Mo porphyry centre; Pyros was discovered by Sable during the 2021-2022 drilling campaign. Sable drilled 13 holes at Pyros in 2022, discovering a large, multiphase Miocene-age stock hosted within Permian granitic rocks. Multiple holes intercepted significant intervals of Cu-Mo-Au mineralization. On February 27, 2025, the Company signed a letter agreement with Moxico, which grants Moxico an option to earn up to 51% of the El Fierro Project by completing the following within a five- year period: (1) 20,000 metres of drilling, with a minimum of 1,600 metres in the first year; (2) payment of US$1,540,000 worth of property option payments; and (3) payment of US$600,000 to Sable in annual amounts of US$150,000 commencing in year two.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of Tier-One new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable’s focus is developing its large portfolio of new Greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (163,969 ha) incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, and Cerro Negro projects in San Juan province, Argentina and the Copper Queen (15,133 ha), Copper Prince (3,980 ha), and Core Mountain (1,925 ha) properties in British Columbia.

