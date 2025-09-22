XRP Tundra Presale Provides Two Tokens at Fixed $0.028 Phase Two Price





LISBON, Portugal, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRP Tundra has started phase two of its presale at a fixed price of $0.028 per TUNDRA-S token, with each purchase also including free allocations of TUNDRA-X. The project sets target launch prices of $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X, establishing a dual-token framework across the Solana and XRP Ledger networks.

Presale Structure and Pricing

The presale allocates 40% of the total TUNDRA-S supply to early participants. In the second phase, tokens are offered at a fixed price of $0.028, with buyers receiving an additional 18% bonus in TUNDRA-S. Each purchase also includes free allocations of TUNDRA-X, valued at $1.25 per token upon launch.

Under the dual-chain model, TUNDRA-S is designed for utility within Solana’s decentralized application ecosystem, while TUNDRA-X functions as a governance and reserve token on the XRP Ledger. This structure is intended to give holders exposure to two complementary networks and roles.

TUNDRA-S and TUNDRA-X Tokenomics

The total supply is capped at 300 million tokens, split between 200 million TUNDRA-X and 100 million TUNDRA-S. Allocations include 80 million TUNDRA-X for presale buyers, 20 million for ecosystem development, 20 million for the team and advisors under vesting schedules, and 30 million held in reserve for liquidity and strategic purposes.

Security and Verification

XRP Tundra has completed audits with Cyberscope , Solidproof , and Freshcoins . Each review examined code integrity, tokenomics, and potential vulnerabilities.

The team also underwent KYC verification through Vital Block , adding a layer of accountability rarely seen among presale projects.

“The presale was structured to balance accessibility with security,” the XRP Tundra team said. “By fixing entry pricing, distributing across two networks, and completing independent verification, we aimed to provide clarity for early participants.”

About XRP Tundra

XRP Tundra is a cross-chain project designed to expand XRP’s role in digital finance. Its dual-token model links XRPL and Solana, providing complementary functionality and supporting future development plans, including GlacierChain, a planned layer for XRP that will introduce new tools for decentralized applications.

