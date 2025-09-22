Shamrock V awarded 5 Stars by the SEA Index at Monaco Classic Week

MONACO, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shamrock V (36.11m), the first J-Class and the only one built of wood, was awarded by the SEA Index, at the end of the 17th Monaco Classic Week-La Belle Classe. Launched in 1930 for Sir Thomas Lipton, who was attempting his fifth challenge for the America’s Cup, this legendary boat has achieved the maximum 5-Star rating of the SEA Index, the first environmental-impact assessment system for boats over 24 metres.

The distinction was presented to her owner, Yacht Club de Monaco member Hugh Morrison, in the presence of the Sovereign, YCM General Secretary Bernard d’Alessandri, and Catherine Chabaud, President of the Yacht Club de France.

Launched 2020 by Yacht Club de Monaco and Credit Suisse (a UBS Group brand), the SEA Index is now established as the benchmark for measuring and reducing the environmental footprint of superyachts. Certificated by Lloyd’s Register, it is based on the globally recognised International Maritime Organization methodology. In addition to its flagship CO2 emissions measuring programme, the SEA Index includes other analyses such as fuel cells and emission calculations based on the type of fuel chosen, in collaboration with RINA.

Assessment of atmospheric emissions with AtmoSud and underwater noise pollution with Bureau Veritas are being developed to complete the SEA Index tool box. Around a hundred yachts over 24 metres have already been certified.

The tool, that is now adopted in some 20 marinas in the Mediterranean as well as in the Seychelles (Port Victoria and Eden Marina), opens the door to exclusive benefits. These include discounts on mooring fees and insurance, priority berths in partner marinas and discounts on sustainability training for crews.

In essence, the presentation to Shamrock V represents the coming together at the Yacht Club de Monaco of a page of yachting history and the future of more sustainable practices.

