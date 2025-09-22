TRWD Appoints Adult Hospitality Industry Leader to Its Board

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tradewinds Universal, Inc. (OTCID: TRWD), a fully reporting public holding company, today announced the appointment of Alan Chang, CEO and founder of Peppermint Hippo, to its Board of Directors. Chang will serve as Director overseeing the Company’s newly formed Adult Hospitality Division, including strategic expansion initiatives and the transaction between Tradewinds Universal and Peppermint Hippo.

Chang has spent more than two decades in the nightlife and adult hospitality industry, with a track record of successfully turning around underperforming venues and transforming them into top-performing destinations. Before creating Peppermint Hippo, he held senior management and operational roles in nationally recognized nightclub and entertainment groups, where he built expertise in licensing, acquisitions, and brand strategy.

In 2018, he founded Peppermint Hippo, which has since grown into one of the most dynamic entertainment chains in the country. Peppermint Hippo and its affiliated entities such as Las Toxícas have grown to 10 clubs nationwide, 8 proudly carrying the Hippo name. Each location delivers a signature blend of lavish design, elite entertainment, and unforgettable experiences—setting it apart from anything else in the industry.

Alan Chang’s appointment represents a transformative step for Tradewinds Universal as it advances its vision to consolidate and modernize the adult hospitality sector. His proven experience in scaling Peppermint Hippo into a national brand positions him to lead TRWD’s Adult Hospitality Division with discipline, creativity, and a growth-oriented strategy that aligns with the Company’s long-term objectives.

The Company noted that Chang’s directorship is a natural progression toward his eventual transition into the role of CEO of Tradewinds Universal. This move represents the first in a series of planned board and executive appointments designed to strengthen leadership as TRWD executes its acquisition strategy.

Building a National Conglomerate

Tradewinds Universal has laid out bold ambitions to build a nationwide chain of 100+ modernized adult entertainment hospitality venues through acquisition and rebranding. This strategy aims to transform an outdated, fragmented industry into a mainstream asset class with predictable cash flow and scalable growth. The appointment of Alan Chang—whose proven success in expanding Peppermint Hippo into a leading national brand—marks a critical step toward executing this vision. His leadership and expertise are expected to play a pivotal role in guiding TRWD’s expansion into one of the most resilient and lucrative segments of entertainment.

Watch this video about our mission: https://youtu.be/3vc61DNMgso

About Peppermint Hippo

Founded in 2018 by Alan Chang, Peppermint Hippo has grown from a single club in Toledo, Ohio, into one of the fastest-rising brands in adult nightlife. The opening of its flagship Las Vegas location in 2021—the only gentlemen’s club on the Strip—cemented its reputation as an industry leader. Peppermint Hippo and its affiliated entities such as Las Toxícas have grown to 10 clubs nationwide, 8 proudly carrying the Peppermint Hippo name. Each location delivers a “Mini-Vegas” experience through lavish design, elite entertainment, and upscale hospitality. Visit ThePeppermintHippo.com for more information.

About Tradewinds Universal

Tradewinds Universal, Inc. (OTCID: TRWD) is a fully reporting publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring and scaling businesses with long-term value and growth potential. From its beginnings in lifestyle and health to its expansion into adult hospitality with Peppermint Hippo, TRWD is building a diversified portfolio designed to withstand economic cycles while creating sustainable shareholder value. The company’s acquisition strategy emphasizes transparency, operational efficiency, and the development of recession-resistant holdings that investors can see, experience, and trust.

