Bipolar Disorder Treatment Market to Expand USD 15.67 Billion by 2034 Amid Rising Awareness and Urbanization

Ottawa, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a study by Towards Healthcare, a sister company of Precedence Research, the global bipolar disorder treatment market size was estimated at USD 9.24 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to rise to about USD 15.67 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period.

Changing lifestyle and faster urbanization are leading to the development of bipolar disorders, and the accelerating awareness regarding their treatment is fueling the market.

Key Takeaways

North America held a major share of the market in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during 2025-2034.

By drug class, the antipsychotics segment led the bipolar disorder treatment market in 2024.

By drug class, the antidepressants segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the studied years.

By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment was dominant in the market in 2024.

By distribution channel, the online pharmacies segment is expected to grow rapidly during 2025-2034.

What is the Bipolar Disorder Treatment?

The global bipolar disorder treatment market encompasses combinations of mood-stabilizing drugs, psychotherapy (like CBT), and lifestyle adjustments like consistent sleep and exercise. Currently, the research area is fostering the exploration of precision psychiatry for customized treatments, employing digital health tools, and researching ketamine and melatonin-based therapies for specific symptoms and underlying mechanisms, such as circadian rhythm disruption. These treatments are widely used in the management of manic or mixed episodes, highlighting maintenance therapy with long-acting injectables and mood stabilizers, including lithium and anticonvulsants.

What are the Growth Drivers in the Bipolar Disorder Treatment Market?

The worldwide rise in bipolar disorder prevalence and the expansion of public awareness and societal stepping into acceptance of mental health concerns to lower stigma, support more people to seek and adhere to treatment. As well as the widespread pharmaceutical industries are putting efforts into R&D by significant investment for the development of new therapies and the growth of their product portfolios. Other approaches, particularly AI-enabled tools, wearable medical devices, and other digital technologies, are assisting in early and more precise detection of mood states and mental concerns.

What are the Key Drifts in the Bipolar Disorder Treatment Market?

Across the market, expanding collaborations with leading players for innovations in the diverse neurological conditions, including depression, mood disorders, etc.

In August 2025, CURE GABA-A partnered with Grann Pharmaceuticals to advance rare neurological therapies.

In May 2025, Thermo Fisher Scientific collaborated with Cybin Inc. to promote the Phase 3 clinical supply and potential commercial manufacturing of CYB003, a robust treatment for Major Depressive Disorder.

In July 2024, San Diego biotechnology company Autobahn Therapeutics raised $100 million to advance an experimental mood disorder medicine into mid-stage testing.



What is the Evolving Challenge in the Market?

A major barrier in the bipolar disorder treatment market is a delayed diagnosis due to bipolar disorder symptoms, which can further start mimicking unipolar depression. Along with this, a lack of concurrence on the highly efficient treatment plans for psychotic bipolar disorder raises the requirement for greater research.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America held the dominating share of the bipolar disorder treatment market. This region’s strong healthcare systems, comprising well-developed healthcare infrastructure and novel therapies, act as a significant catalyst. Alongside government initiatives, particularly the Affordable Care Act in the U.S., supporting the growth of access to mental health care, and government encouragement for mental health services, are propelling the overall regional progress. Latest initiatives, such as the ENIGMA-BD consortium, are promoting global alliances to demonstrate large-scale brain imaging studies, focusing on better understanding the underlying brain structures and functions in bipolar disorder.

Why did the Asia Pacific Grow Significantly in the Market in 2024?

During 2025-2034, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand rapidly in the bipolar disorder treatment market. Asia Pacific countries are facing the expansion of urbanization and lifestyle changes, which are further boosting the various developments in the robust pharmaceutical companies' hub.

Additionally, ASAP is widely involved in the development of medication options, such as second-generation antipsychotics (SGAs) and novel mood stabilizers (MSs), likewise cariprazine. Whereas the emergence of Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (rTMS) is leveraging possible advantages for treatment-resistant bipolar depression. Furthermore, the Korean guideline supports combination therapies (mood stabilizer + atypical antipsychotic) for psychotic mania, mixed mania, and psychotic depression.

Segmental Insights

By drug class analysis

Which Drug Class Led the Bipolar Disorder Treatment Market in 2024?

The antipsychotics segment captured the biggest revenue share of the market in 2024. Ongoing developments in this drug class, mainly long-acting injectables, are facilitating enhanced beneficial effects for patients. However, the broader use of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) for better outcomes has been raising their prescription rates. Inclusion of other therapeutic solutions comprises sublingual films, in which one contains the active ingredient of dexmedetomidine (originally approved for acute agitation in schizophrenia), providing new routes for faster-acting, at-home treatments for acute agitation in bipolar disorder.

On the other hand, the antidepressants segment is predicted to expand at a rapid CAGR in the coming era. A recent study says that these kinds of drugs have a potential effect in Bipolar II cases with a short-term action. The bupropion is linked with the reduced risk of triggering a manic switch. Alongside, mainly FDA-approved drugs, including quetiapine, lurasidone, cariprazine, olanzapine-fluoxetine combination, and lumateperone, are used in the treatment of acute depressive episodes in bipolar I disorder.

By distribution channel

Why did the Hospital Pharmacies Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

The hospital pharmacies segment registered dominance in the bipolar disorder treatment market in 2024. The contribution of leading companies in the bipolar disorder treatment is concentrating on the expansion of their portfolios through novel drug approvals and accelerated applications for existing therapeutics, which directly influences the types of treatments hospital pharmacies dispense. Whereas a clinical pharmacist supports the improvements in the outcomes for bipolar disorder patients after hospital discharge, like better quality of life and lowered depressive symptoms.

The online pharmacies segment is estimated to register the fastest growth during 2025-2034. These pharmacies are offering distinct and convenient access to drugs, particularly for patients with mobility concerns or who live in remote areas. Developing digital health tools for monitoring and adherence, as well as transforming AI and pharmacogenomics, are assisting in tailored treatment. Moreover, evolving economies and other regions are highly looking for affordable solutions, especially generics and online access to therapeutics, which makes online pharmacies a crucial aspect of the distribution channel.

Recent Developments in the Bipolar Disorder Treatment Market

In September 2025, NeuroKaire, a biotech company, introduced BrightKaire, a test that relies on a “brain in a dish” technology that assists clinicians in choosing the best antidepressant medication for patients with MDD.

In May 2025, Sunshine Biopharma Inc., a pharmaceutical company, unveiled a new generic prescription drug, Lurasidone, for treating schizophrenia and bipolar depression.

In March 2025, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. made a New Drug Application (NDA) submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requesting marketing approval of Bysanti (milsaperidone) for the treatment of acute bipolar I disorder and schizophrenia.

In March 2025, Baszucki Group unveiled two new initiatives across multiple sites, demonstrating the efficiency of ketogenic therapy for children and adolescents with bipolar disorder.

Bipolar Disorder Treatment Market Key Players List

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Gedeon Richter Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

H Lundbeck AS

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Mallinckrodt Plc

Novartis AG

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The London Psychiatry Centre

Wockhardt Ltd.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Drug Class

Mood stabilizer

Antipsychotic drugs

Antidepressant drugs

Antianxiety drugs

Others



By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





