Cerevance to Present Phase 2 Data on Solengepras in Parkinson’s Disease at the 2025 International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders

Phase 2 ASCEND trial of solengepras, a novel, non-dopaminergic GPR6 inhibitor, showed evidence of potential benefit in functional and non-motor symptoms in patients with early-stage Parkinson’s disease

Solengepras was generally well-tolerated during the 12-week study and a low rate of dopaminergic side effects were observed





BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevance, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted therapies for neurodegenerative diseases and obesity, today announced an upcoming oral presentation at the 2025 MDS International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders being held from October 5-9 in Honolulu.

The presentation will share findings from the Phase 2 ASCEND study of solengepras, an investigational, non-dopaminergic GPR6 inhibitor being evaluated in patients with early-stage Parkinson’s disease. Results from the trial include analyses of functional and non-motor measures, together with safety observations.



Details of the presentation at the 2025 MDS International Congress are as follows:

Title: Solengepras: An Investigational Therapy with Potential Benefits on Functional and Non-Motor Measures in Parkinson’s Disease (PD) (Abstract #942)

Presenter: Stuart Isaacson, MD, Director and Founder, Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Center of Boca Raton

Monday, October 6, 2025, 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. HST/ 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. PT Location: Room 312, Hawaii Convention Center, Honolulu, HI





“Sharing Phase 2 data on solengepras at the MDS Congress reflects our dedication to advancing innovative approaches in Parkinson’s disease,” said Craig Thompson, CEO of Cerevance. “We are deeply appreciative of the investigators and patients who contributed to the ASCEND study, and we welcome the opportunity to engage with the global movement disorders community at this important meeting.”

About Solengepras (CVN424)

Solengepras is designed to provide a potentially novel approach to the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. Unlike dopaminergic therapies, which primarily act by replenishing, enhancing, or mimicking dopamine, solengepras is designed to selectively address the indirect pathway by modulating the GPR6 receptor. By inhibiting GPR6, solengepras aims to restore both motor and non-motor function without directly affecting dopamine levels or signaling, improving the relative balance between the direct and indirect pathways, and potentially reducing the risk of common side effects associated with dopaminergic therapies, such as dyskinesias and motor fluctuations. Solengepras is currently being evaluated as a once-daily, oral treatment for use as an adjunctive therapy to levodopa and other anti-Parkinsonian medication in the Phase 3 ARISE trial.

About Cerevance

Cerevance is focused on advancing cell type-specific therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative and central nervous system-controlled metabolic disorders. Our proprietary platform, Nuclear Enriched Transcript Sort sequencing (NETSseq), allows us to identify targets that are expressed at very low levels, that are present in rare cell types, or that change over time as a disease progresses. Our most advanced investigational treatment, solengepras, is currently in Phase 3 development and has the potential to be a first-in-class, oral non-dopaminergic therapy for both motor and non-motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease. Our second investigational therapy, CVN766, is designed to be a highly selective oral antagonist of the orexin 1 receptor for the potential treatment of binge eating disorder and schizophrenia. Our third investigational treatment, CVN293, is a highly selective investigational oral inhibitor targeting potassium two pore domain channel subfamily K member 13 (KCNK13). CVN293 represents a potentially novel intervention point for neurodegenerative disorders and obesity.

For more information, please visit www.cerevance.com

