Cerevance to Participate in RBC Capital Markets 2025 Healthcare Private Company Conference

BOSTON, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevance, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing multiple cell type-specific therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and obesity, today announced participation in one-on-one meetings with investors at the RBC Capital Markets Healthcare Private Company Conference taking place virtually on December 11, 2025.

About Cerevance

Cerevance is focused on advancing cell type-specific therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and obesity. Our proprietary platform, Nuclear Enriched Transcript Sort sequencing (NETSseq), allows us to identify targets that are expressed at very low levels, that are present in rare cell types, or that change over time as a disease progresses. Our most advanced investigational treatment, solengepras, is currently in Phase 3 development and has the potential to be a first-in-class, oral non-dopaminergic therapy for both motor and non-motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease. Our second investigational treatment, CVN293, is a highly selective investigational oral inhibitor targeting potassium two pore domain channel subfamily K member 13 (KCNK13). CVN293 represents a potentially novel intervention point for neurodegenerative disorders and obesity. For more information, please visit www.cerevance.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts

Cerevance:

Johnna Simões, ir@cerevance.com

Media:

April Dovorany, adovorany@realchemistry.com