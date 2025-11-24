Cerevance to Highlight Potential of Solengepras in Parkinson’s Disease at the 2025 Parkinson Study Group Annual Meeting

New findings from Phase 2 adjunctive study evaluating the characteristics of OFF time improvement with solengepras, a novel, non-dopaminergic GPR6 inhibitor; poster selected as one of 10 featured selections for the Poster Tour

Results from Phase 2 ASCEND trial of solengepras as a monotherapy treatment for patients with early-stage Parkinson’s disease to be presented

BOSTON, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevance, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted therapies for neurodegenerative diseases and obesity, today announced upcoming presentations at the 2025 Parkinson Study Group (PSG) Annual Meeting being held from December 4-6 in San Diego.

Details of the poster presentations at the 2025 PSG Annual Meeting are as follows:

Title: Characteristics of OFF Time Improvement in a Phase 2 Study for Parkinson’s Disease (PD) with Solengepras, a Novel GPR6-inhibitor

Presenter: Harini Sarva, M.D., Associate Professor of Clinical Neurology, Weill Cornell Medicine

Harini Sarva, M.D., Associate Professor of Clinical Neurology, Weill Cornell Medicine Date/Time: Friday, December 5, 2025, 6:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. PT





Title: Solengepras: An Investigational Therapy with Potential Benefits on Functional and Non-Motor Measures in Early Parkinson’s Disease (PD)

Presenter: Kelvin Chou, M.D., FAAN, Professor of Neurology and Co-Chief, Division of Parkinson’s Disease and Related Movement Disorders, University of Michigan Medical School

Kelvin Chou, M.D., FAAN, Professor of Neurology and Co-Chief, Division of Parkinson’s Disease and Related Movement Disorders, University of Michigan Medical School Date/Time: Friday, December 5, 2025, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. PT





In addition to the poster presentations, Cerevance CEO Craig Thompson will present updates on the company’s latest progress in Parkinson’s disease research during the PSG Industry Forum on Friday, December 5, 2025.

About Solengepras (CVN424)

Solengepras is designed to provide a potentially novel approach to the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. Unlike dopaminergic therapies, which primarily act by replenishing, enhancing, or mimicking dopamine, solengepras is designed to selectively address the indirect pathway by modulating the GPR6 receptor. By inhibiting GPR6, solengepras aims to restore both motor and non-motor function without directly affecting dopamine levels or signaling, improving the relative balance between the direct and indirect pathways, and potentially reducing the risk of common side effects associated with dopaminergic therapies, such as dyskinesias and motor fluctuations. Solengepras is currently being evaluated as a once-daily, oral treatment for use as an adjunctive therapy to levodopa and other anti-Parkinsonian medications in the Phase 3 ARISE trial.

About Cerevance

Cerevance is focused on advancing cell type-specific therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and obesity. Our proprietary platform, Nuclear Enriched Transcript Sort sequencing (NETSseq), allows us to identify targets that are expressed at very low levels, that are present in rare cell types, or that change over time as a disease progresses. Our most advanced investigational treatment, solengepras, is currently in Phase 3 development and has the potential to be a first-in-class, oral non-dopaminergic therapy for both motor and non-motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease. Our second investigational treatment, CVN293, is a highly selective investigational oral inhibitor targeting potassium two pore domain channel subfamily K member 13 (KCNK13). CVN293 represents a potentially novel intervention point for neurodegenerative disorders and obesity. For more information, please visit www.cerevance.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

