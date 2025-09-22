IBN Announces Latest Episode of The BioMedWire Podcast Featuring Dr. Vuong Trieu, CEO of Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The BioMedWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The BioMedWire Podcast delivers dynamic interviews with industry experts at the forefront of pharmaceutical and biotech advancement. The latest episode features Dr. Vuong Trieu, Chairman and CEO of Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc. (OTCQB: OTLC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative oncology and immunotherapy treatments.

To begin the interview, Dr. Trieu provided an overview of the company’s mission and therapeutic scope.

“Oncotelic is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. We’re developing drugs to treat cancer and other rare diseases such as Parkinson’s and sexual dysfunction,” he said. “The team has been around for about 25 years. We originally developed Abraxane and, later, Cynviloq, and now we’re working on a lot of exciting drugs around oncology.”

He then discussed how Oncotelic’s development approach sets the company apart in the biotech space.

“What we have at Oncotelic is a really deep knowledge of the tumor microenvironment, as well as the regulatory pathway that we develop for each one of the drugs. When we take on an asset, we can easily build IP around it and protect it. Then, we push it out through a regulatory pathway that has the shortest timeline and highest chance of approval. That really differentiates us from everyone else.”

Looking ahead, Dr. Trieu outlined the key inflection points investors should watch.

“Our investors should be really looking forward to a lot of announcements from us in the next 12 months or so, both from the clinical side… as well as regulatory milestones such as IND approval, expansion into other indications, and partnership announcements… The team has been really focusing on operational execution—getting these drugs moving through clinical development, into trials, and toward approval.”

Join IBN’s Carmel Fisher for a conversation with Dr. Vuong Trieu, Chairman and CEO of Oncotelic Therapeutics, to learn more about the company’s differentiated clinical pipeline and forward-looking development strategy.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.biomedwire.com

The latest installment of The BioMedWire Podcast continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers, and the growing IBN Podcast Series . For more than 19 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies .

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About Oncotelic Therapeutics

Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology and immunotherapy products. The company’s mission is to address high-unmet-need cancers and rare pediatric indications with innovative, late-stage therapeutic candidates.

In addition to its directly owned and developed drug pipeline, Oncotelic benefits from the robust portfolio of inventions created by its CEO, Dr. Vuong Trieu, who has filed over 150 patent applications and holds 39 issued U.S. patents. Beyond its internal programs, the company also licenses and co-develops select drug candidates through joint ventures. Currently, Oncotelic owns 45% of GMP Bio, a joint venture under Dr. Trieu’s leadership and guidance, which is advancing its own pipeline of drug candidates that further complement and strengthen Oncotelic’s strategic position in oncology and rare disease therapeutics.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Oncotelic.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 19+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com