Voltus Ranked #1 Aggregator in GW Under Management and C&I Programs in Wood Mackenzie’s 2025 VPP Report

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voltus, Inc. ("Voltus"), the leading virtual power plant (VPP) operator and distributed energy resource (DER) platform, has once again been named a Leader in Wood Mackenzie’s 2025 North America Virtual Power Plant Market Report. This marks the third consecutive year Voltus has received this distinction.

Key Wood Mackenzie Report recognitions

#1 aggregator by GW under management (GWUM) : Voltus reported over 7.5 GWUM, representing strong growth, particularly in PJM, MISO, and the data center industry.

: Voltus reported over 7.5 GWUM, representing strong growth, particularly in PJM, MISO, and the data center industry. Largest portfolio of C&I programs : Voltus continues to offer the most cash-generating program opportunities to commercial & industrial energy users across the U.S. and Canada.

: Voltus continues to offer the most cash-generating program opportunities to commercial & industrial energy users across the U.S. and Canada. First-to-market innovation : Voltus has repeatedly pioneered access to Operating Reserves programs across multiple grid operators.

: Voltus has repeatedly pioneered access to Operating Reserves programs across multiple grid operators. Data center flexibility leadership: By partnering with hyperscalers and utilities, Voltus is demonstrating that growing data center demand can be offset with VPP-driven grid flexibility.





“Voltus's position as the largest aggregator stems from our unwavering commitment to maximizing value for our customers,” said Dana Guernsey, Chief Executive Officer. “Every innovation we develop—from our AI-enabled platform to industry-first programs like Carbon Response—is designed to create new revenue streams and optimize returns for our customers. Through our regulatory advocacy, we've unlocked access to previously unavailable markets, directly translating to more cash-generating opportunities for commercial and industrial energy users. Our scale allows us to offer customers the broadest portfolio of programs across North America, while our technology ensures they capture maximum value from every dispatch. At Voltus, customer success drives everything we do—when our customers prosper from their energy flexibility, the entire grid benefits.”

“The North American VPP landscape has grown rapidly, and Voltus continues to distinguish itself as a market leader,” said Ben Hertz-Shargel, Ph.D, Global Head of Grid Edge at Wood Mackenzie. “With its scale, advocacy efforts, and consistent program innovation, Voltus demonstrates the type of leadership that is shaping the next phase of VPP adoption.”

About Voltus

Voltus is the leading DER technology platform and virtual power plant operator connecting distributed energy resources to electricity markets, delivering less expensive, more reliable, and more sustainable electricity. Voltus’s commercial and industrial customers and DER partners generate cash by allowing Voltus to maximize the value of their flexible load, distributed generation, energy storage, energy efficiency, and electric vehicle resources in these markets. To learn more, visit www.voltus.co .