Skin Boosters Market Size to Reach USD 3.25 Billion by 2032 Owing to the Surging Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatments Demand Globally | S&S Insider

Austin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to S&S Insider, the global Skin Boosters Market was estimated at USD 1.31 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.25 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 11.89% from 2025 to 2032. This exponential growth is driven by increasing customer preference for non-surgical aesthetic procedures that improves hydration, elasticity and smoothness in the skin. Preventative skin care, powered by regenerative actives, such as hyaluronic acid (HA), exosomes and polydeoxyribonucleotides (PDRN) is changing the world of beauty and dermatology.

U.S. skin boosters market is anticipated to increase from USD 0.34 billion in 2024 to USD 0.81 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 11.61%. North America is the stronghold of market control with a robust ecosystem of medspas, dermatology clinics and FDA-approved advances.





The increasing demand for non-invasive procedures is one of the key factors fuelling the growth of skin boosters market globally. Consumers are becoming more and more interested in treatments with minimal downtime, natural looking results and that generally offer less risks than surgery. Collagen-boosting skin boosters (like HA dermal filler treatments) are increasing in popularity among experienced patients and newcomers to the aesthetic space looking for natural anti-ageing support that fits easily into their daily routine. Meanwhile, advancements in technology have vastly improved the performance of skin booster formulas. Advances such as cross-linked HA, PDRN and exosome booster enables a much longer hydration, collagen stimulation and skin moisture rejuvenation benefit leading to better medical outcomes and patient satisfaction. Fair says media exposure and consumer consciousness, in the case of regenerative actives in particular, are driving uptake in professional and at-home treatment categories.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Skin Boosters Market Report are

Revance Therapeutics

Allergan Aesthetics (AbbVie)

Galderma

Teoxane Laboratories

Merz Pharma

Revive Pharma

Laboratoires Filorga

Croma-Pharma

BioScience

RegenLab

Caregen

Haohai Biological Technology

Bloomage Biotechnology

Cytocare (Revitacare)

Anika Therapeutics

Prollenium Medical Technologies

Dermedics Laboratory

Hugel

Medytox

IBSA Institut Biochimique

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

The mesotherapy segment dominated the skin boosters market share with 59.6% in 2024 and is expected to show the fastest growth throughout the forecast period, attributable to long-standing experience of use coupled with a simple, minimally invasive, and effective approach for skin rejuvenation. Due to the increasing demand for at-home devices and popularity among the younger generation, the micro-needle segment will grow significantly throughout the forecast period.

By Ingredient

By Ingredient, the Hyaluronic acid (HA) segment held the largest share of the skin boosters market with around 55.4% market share due to its clinically proven effectiveness, well-established safety, and acceptance in a variety of medical dermal fillers. Based on Ingredient, the Polydeoxyribonucleotides (PDRN) segment is estimated to show the fastest growth during the forecast period, due to increasing consumer interest in and demand for regenerative aesthetics and cellular repair therapies.

By Gender

The female segment dominated the skin boosters market share with 74.15% in 2024, due to high aesthetic awareness and high demand for non-invasive skin rejuvenation treatments.

By End-Use

Due to the increased demand for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures performed in a relaxing, spa-like environment, the 2024 skin boosters market is dominated by the Medspas segment. The dermatology clinic segment accounts for the significant growth, owing to increasing demand among patients for clinically directed, evidence-based skincare treatment.

Skin Boosters Market Key Segments

By Type

Mesotherapy

Micro-needle

By Ingredient

Hyaluronic acid (HA)

Polydeoxyribonucleotides (PDRN)

Poly-L-Lactic Acid (PLLA)/ Poly-D, L-Lactic Acid (PDLLA)

Polycaprolactone (PCL)

Exosomes

By Gender

Female

Male

By End Use

Dermatology clinic

Medspas

Asia Pacific is Expected to Grow with the Fastest CAGR in the Market; North America Accounted for the Largest Market Share in 2024

With a 33.6% market share, North America leads the skin boosters market due to the region's high rate of adoption of cosmetic procedures, robust healthcare system, and high consumer awareness of non-invasive skin rejuvenation treatments. With a 12.70% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the projection period, Asia Pacific is the skin boosters market's fastest-growing region. This growth is being driven by rising middle-class population, rising demand for cosmetic treatments, and rising consumer interest in youthful skin.

Recent News:

June 2025 – AbbVie's subsidiary, Allergan Aesthetics, stated that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review its supplemental premarket approval (sPMA) application for SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM. The application requests approval to treat neck lines and restore the appearance of the neck. SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM is currently approved in the U.S. to improve the smoothness of cheek skin in adults 21 years and older.

subsidiary, Allergan Aesthetics, stated that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review its supplemental premarket approval (sPMA) application for SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM. The application requests approval to treat neck lines and restore the appearance of the neck. SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM is currently approved in the U.S. to improve the smoothness of cheek skin in adults 21 years and older. January 2025 – Galderma announced encouraging interim results from a groundbreaking clinical trial assessing the combination of Restylane Lyft or Contour with Sculptra for patients who suffer from facial volume loss as a result of weight loss caused by medications. The three-month interim data show that the combination therapy strongly improved facial appearance and was highly rated by patients for satisfaction.

Skin Boosters Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.31 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 3.25 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.89% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

