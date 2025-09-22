Advent Technologies Delivers State-of-the-Art Portable Fuel Cell Systems under Contract with the U.S. Department of Defense

LIVERMORE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN), an innovation-driven leader in fuel cells and hydrogen technologies, has delivered its next generation, state-of-the-art Honey Badger 50™ (“HB50”) portable power units to the U.S. ARMY.

This milestone achievement comes under the contract titled “Honey Badger Design Lock for Future Adoption” (the “Design Lock Contract”). Advent has designed the HB50 to play a crucial role in supporting the demanding defense mission requirements of the U.S. Army and the other service branches under the U.S. Department of Defense (“DoD”) and U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The Design Lock Contract is the continuation of a series of past contracts with the DoD. Its primary objective is to make Advent's proprietary HB50 portable fuel cell system smaller and lighter by integrating the Company’s innovative Ion Pair™ Membrane Electrode Assembly (“MEA”) technology.

The HB50 power system can be fueled by biodegradable methanol, providing near-silent power generation with clean emissions at a fraction of the weight of traditional military grade batteries. This factor is aligned with the DoD's pursuit of lightweight and highly portable power solutions to seamlessly power radio and satellite communications apparatus, remote surveillance systems, laptops, and other battery charging needs, making it an ideal choice for covert operations.

Gary Herman, Advent’s CEO, commented, “Our first product delivery is a significant achievement for the Company. It establishes Advent's portable fuel cell products as the leading choice for greater defense applications and sets the stage for higher production volumes. We also believe our portable power technology has more widespread applications in sectors beyond defense such as robotics, agriculture, drones, emergency operations, as well as catering to the needs of leisure and camping enthusiasts in the hospitality industry.”

Dr. Ryan Pavlicek, General Manager of Advent LLC, “We look forward to an expansion of our collaboration with the DoD on the HB50 and other fuel cell powered products. Advent’s Ion Pair technology will set new benchmarks for fuel cell efficiency, longevity, and power density, providing reliable power both practically and sustainably for critical field operations.”

About Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a U.S. corporation that develops, manufactures, and assembles complete fuel cell systems as well as supplying customers with critical components for fuel cells in the renewable energy sector. Advent is headquartered in Livermore, CA, with offices in Germany, Athens and Patras Greece. With over 70 patents issued, pending, and/or licensed for fuel cell technology, Advent holds the IP for next-generation HT-PEM that enables various fuels to function at high temperatures and under extreme conditions, suitable for the automotive, aviation, defense, oil and gas, marine, and power generation sectors. For more information, visit www.advent.energy .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “goal,” “project,” and other words of similar meaning. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of the Company’s common stock on Nasdaq; future financial performance; public securities’ potential liquidity and trading; impact from the outcome of any known and unknown litigation; ability to forecast and maintain an adequate rate of revenue growth and appropriately plan its expenses; expectations regarding future expenditures; future mix of revenue and effect on gross margins; attraction and retention of qualified directors, officers, employees and key personnel; ability to compete effectively in a competitive industry; ability to protect and enhance Advent’s corporate reputation and brand; expectations concerning its relationships and actions with technology partners and other third parties; impact from future regulatory, judicial and legislative changes to the industry; ability to locate and acquire complementary technologies or services and integrate those into the Company’s business; future arrangements with, or investments in, other entities or associations; and intense competition and competitive pressure from other companies worldwide in the industries in which the Company will operate; and the risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in Advent’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 6, 2025, as well as the other information filed with the SEC. Investors are cautioned not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read Advent’s filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov , for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Advent’s business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

