Aivista Quant Capital Launches Caelus AI and AQC Token Ecosystem, Ushering in a New Era of Intelligent Investing

Denver, CO, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aivista Quant Capital, a financial technology firm focused on next-generation investment solutions, today announced the official launch of its Caelus AI system and the AQC token ecosystem. This milestone marks a new chapter in the evolution of intelligent, data-driven investing, designed to deliver secure, efficient, and transparent pathways to wealth growth.



With $80 million in registered capital and full regulatory compliance as a Money Services Business (MSB), Aivista Quant Capital is positioned as a trusted innovator in digital finance. Since its founding, the company has been dedicated to breaking down the barriers of traditional quantitative finance, making advanced investment tools accessible to a wider audience.







Caelus AI: Advanced Intelligence for Modern Markets



At the core of Aivista's innovation is Caelus AI, a fourth-generation artificial intelligence system for financial analysis and automated trading. Leveraging a proprietary reasoning framework that integrates deep learning with logical interpretation, Caelus AI achieves both adaptability and transparency — addressing long-standing challenges in quantitative models.



Capable of processing millions of data points per second and executing trades with millisecond-level precision, Caelus AI covers multiple markets including equities, derivatives, digital assets, and commodities. Its modular architecture includes:



Market Microstructure Analysis for deep insights into trading patterns



Strategy Recommendation Engine for customized portfolio design



Real-Time Risk Management to ensure investment security







AQC Token: Powering the Ecosystem



The AQC token, launched in October 2023 at 0.15 USDT, serves as the gateway to Aivista's intelligent investment ecosystem. Integrated with Caelus AI, AQC provides users with direct access to AI-driven quantitative strategies, real-time analytics, and seamless transaction execution. Backed by MSB compliance, AQC ensures transparency and security across its operations.



Core Advantages of Aivista Quant Capital



Cutting-Edge AI Technology – Caelus AI blends advanced neural reasoning with adaptive learning models



Regulatory Compliance – MSB registration ensures strict AML and KYC adherence



Integrated Token Ecosystem – AQC serves as the backbone for accessing Caelus AI strategies



Multi-Market Reach – Spanning equities, derivatives, digital assets, and commodities



Personalized Investment Paths – Tailored strategies designed to meet diverse investor needs







Expert Team and Roadmap



Aivista Quant Capital's progress is driven by a team of seasoned financial and AI professionals with decades of combined experience in quantitative investing, compliance, and advanced technology development. Since 2018, the firm has built a strong foundation by developing Caelus AI's infrastructure, refining proprietary reasoning frameworks, and launching the AQC token ecosystem.



Looking ahead, Aivista plans to expand the use cases of AQC tokens, deepen Caelus AI's adaptive capabilities, and strengthen its position as a global leader in intelligent investing. By combining advanced technology, rigorous compliance, and robust capital strength, the company aims to empower investors worldwide to navigate increasingly complex financial markets with confidence.



"Caelus AI and the AQC ecosystem represent our commitment to shaping the future of intelligent investing," said a spokesperson for Aivista Quant Capital. "We are building tools that merge security, transparency, and innovation, enabling investors to unlock new opportunities in a rapidly evolving financial landscape."



