Denver, CO , Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Amber Grid, a leading U.S.-registered cryptocurrency exchange, today announced a strategic partnership with Aivista Quant Capital (AQC) to integrate the AQC token into its trading ecosystem. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in bridging secure, compliant digital asset trading with advanced AI-driven quantitative investment strategies.







Headquartered in Denver with $1 billion in registered capital, Amber Grid is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its Security Token Offering (STO) and holds Money Services Business (MSB) registration under FinCEN (31 CFR 1022.380). These dual compliance certifications establish Amber Grid as one of the most transparent and secure trading platforms in the market.



Through the partnership, the AQC token — initially launched in October 2023 at 0.15 USDT — will be fully integrated into Amber Grid. AQC grants users access to Aivista’s proprietary Caelus AI, an advanced quantitative investment engine that combines deep learning and logical reasoning via its Neural-Symbolic Reasoning Framework (NSR-F). By hosting AQC as a primary trading platform, Amber Grid ensures liquidity routing, low-slippage execution, and a seamless investor experience.







Key Benefits of the Partnership



Regulatory Strength: SEC-STO and MSB registrations ensure transparency, AML and KYC compliance, and secure operations.



High-Performance Infrastructure: Distributed architecture processes millions of trades per second with microsecond-level latency.



AQC Integration: Enables investors to leverage Caelus AI-powered strategies directly through the AQC token ecosystem.



User-Centric Platform: Offers intuitive design, real-time analytics, and multi-asset support for both retail and institutional investors.



Enhanced Market Position: Establishes Amber Grid as the leading compliant exchange for AI-driven digital asset solutions.



Leadership teams from both organizations will guide the partnership. David Smith, Ph.D., Lead Expert at Aivista Quant Capital, directs the strategic rollout of the AQC ecosystem, while Edward Brown (Yale) provides market insights. Amber Grid’s compliance and technology team, together with Aivista’s AI researchers led by Dr. Alex Johnson and Dr. Sophia Lee, will ensure smooth integration and ongoing innovation.







Looking Ahead



Amber Grid plans to expand AQC token use cases and deepen integration with Caelus AI, providing investors with next-generation tools to achieve sustainable returns in volatile markets. With its strong capital base, advanced infrastructure, and dual regulatory approvals, Amber Grid is well-positioned to lead the future of secure and intelligent digital finance.



“This partnership with Aivista Quant Capital reinforces our mission to combine security, compliance, and innovation,” said a spokesperson for Amber Grid. “By integrating AQC and Caelus AI, we are offering investors a powerful new way to participate in the digital economy.”



Media Contact



Company Name: Amber Grid



Website: https://amber-homes.com/



Contact: Calliope Sterling



Email: service@amber-homes.com



Company Name: Aivista Quant Capital



Website: https://www.paisavista.com/



Email: service@paisavista.com



Contact: Laura Killy



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

