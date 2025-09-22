Chaince Securities LLC Serves as Exclusive Placement Agent in Wellchange Holdings’ (NASDAQ: WCT) $4 Million Private Placement

New York, NY, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chaince Securities LLC (“Chaince”), a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and subsidiary of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH), today announced that it acted as the exclusive placement agent for Wellchange Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: WCT) (“Wellchange” or the “Company”), a Cayman Islands exempted company, in connection with a private placement of securities.

On September 2, 2025, Wellchange entered into a securities purchase agreement and registration rights agreement with institutional investors for the issuance and sale of 100,000,000 Class A ordinary shares at $0.04 per share, raising gross proceeds of $4.0 million before deducting placement agent fees and expenses. The closing of the offering occurred on September 4, 2025.

Pursuant to the registration rights agreement, Wellchange has agreed to use commercially reasonable efforts to file a resale registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission within sixty (60) days of the closing. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include acquisitions and working capital.

About Wellchange Holdings Company Limited

Wellchange Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: WCT) is a Hong Kong–based enterprise software solutions provider. Through its subsidiary Wching HK, the Company offers customized software, cloud-based SaaS platforms, and white-label development services to help small and medium-sized businesses drive digital transformation and growth.

About Chaince Securities LLC

Chaince Securities LLC is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer headquartered in New York, serving as a strategic partner for global companies seeking access to U.S. capital markets. A subsidiary of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH), Chaince provides advisory, placement, and capital markets solutions across industries with a focus on emerging growth companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds, the Company’s business strategies and future plans, and expectations regarding the filing of a resale registration statement. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company’s ability to execute its business plan, market and economic conditions, regulatory developments, and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:



Chaince Securities LLC

Email: info@chaincesecurities.com



International Elite Capital Inc.

Annabelle Zhang

Tel: +1(646) 866-7928

Email: mfhfintech@iecapitalusa.com