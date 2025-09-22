NetraMark Initiates AI-Driven Collaboration in Glioblastoma Research

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “NetraMark”) (CSE: AIAI) (OTCQB: AINMF) (Frankfurt: PF0) a premier artificial intelligence (AI) company that is transforming clinical trials with AI powered precision analytics in the pharmaceutical industry, today announced a new collaboration focused on glioblastoma (GBM) research. The collaboration, supported by a license to proprietary know-how, grants NetraMark access to clinical and biomarker datasets from a leading U.S. academic medical center.

NetraAI, the Company’s explainable AI platform, will be applied to these datasets to identify patient subgroups to help build a therapeutic decision support tool that can be used to inform future GBM trials.

Glioblastoma is an aggressive and difficult-to-treat cancer, with median survival of just 15 months and fewer than 7% of patients surviving beyond five years. Clinical trials in GBM have a failure rate exceeding 90%, often due to heterogeneous patient populations, limited predictive biomarkers, and poorly defined inclusion criteria.

Project Objectives

NetraMark’s analysis under the collaboration will focus on generating novel insights and hypotheses from longitudinal cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) proteomic datasets. NetraAI will analyze the data into explainable and unexplainable subpopulations, seeking to deliver insights in the form of NetraPersonas—collections of patients, variables, and statistical evidence that can be leveraged to optimize future trial enrichment strategies.

The specific objectives include:

Glioma vs. Non-Tumor Controls – Identify markers distinguishing GBM samples

Glioma vs. Non-Glioma Brain Tumors – Differentiate GBM from supratentorial brain metastases to refine glioma-specific biomarkers.

Disease Recurrence – Contrast primary and recurrent gliomas to identify molecular markers of recurrence and tumor evolution.

Impact of Resection – Evaluate paired pre- and post-surgical resection samples to understand molecular changes from surgery.

Impact of Chemoradiation – Analyze paired pre- and post-treatment samples to assess therapy response and resistance mechanisms.

Impact of Immunotherapy – Explore pre- and post-immunotherapy lumbar CSF samples to identify molecular effects of immunotherapy.

Data and Resources

The academic partner will provide expanded longitudinal glioblastoma proteomic datasets generated on the SomaLogic platform, along with related de-identified materials.

This collaboration represents an important opportunity in applying explainable AI to a significant challenge in oncology, with the potential to help trial sponsors design more efficient, targeted, and successful glioblastoma studies.

“We are excited to collaborate with a leading academic medical center on this challenging area of oncology,” said Josh Spiegel, President of NetraMark. “By applying NetraAI to high-quality glioblastoma datasets, we aim to identify explainable patient subgroups that can guide treatment strategies, accelerate biomarker discovery, and support the design of more successful clinical trials.”

About NetraAI

In contrast to other AI-based methods, NetraAI is uniquely engineered to include focus mechanisms that separate small datasets into explainable and unexplainable subsets. Unexplainable subsets are collections of patients that can lead to suboptimal overfit models and inaccurate insights due to poor correlations with the variables involved. The NetraAI uses the explainable subsets to derive insights and hypotheses (including factors that influence treatment and placebo responses, as well as adverse events) providing the potential to increase the chances of a clinical trial success. Many other AI methods lack these focus mechanisms and assign every patient to a class, often leading to "overfitting" which drowns out critical information that could have been used to improve a trial's chance of success.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI/ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and/or efficacy of treatment.

