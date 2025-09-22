374Water Appoints Jim Siccardi as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Veteran Strategist and IR Expert to Lead Capital Markets Communication Program

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) (“374Water”), a global leader in organic waste destruction technology and services for the municipal, federal, and industrial markets, today announced the appointment Jim Siccardi as its new Senior Vice President of Investor Relations.

Jim Siccardi is a seasoned strategist and Investor Relations expert with over 20 years of experience in driving shareholder value, strategic growth and market expansion within the energy, natural resource and industrial sectors. His proactive approach has proven to help develop and strengthen relationships with investors, company boards and management teams. Prior to joining 374Water, Mr. Siccardi was Vice President of Investor Relations at NASDAQ-listed Energy Recovery, a trusted global leader in energy efficiency technology, leading investor relations during a transformative period, quadrupling the company's market value while increasing the geographic breadth and quality of the company's shareholder base. He also served as Director of Investor Relations at NYSE-listed Occidental Petroleum. Previously he held sell-side analyst roles at Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse, was a Portfolio Manager and Global Head of Energy at HSBC Asset Management, and Hedge Fund Manager at PAW Partners. Siccardi holds a BA, Finance and Accounting from Villanova University and an MBA in Finance and Investments, from University of Notre Dame - Mendoza College of Business.

“We welcome Jim as our Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and are honored to have someone of his caliber and strategic financial skills lead our investor relations," said Chris Gannon, CEO of 374Water. “Having served on the sell-side, buy-side, and corporate side, Jim brings a unique and strategic perspective to Investor Relations and meaningful edge in identifying and connecting with these types of investors. I have had the pleasure of seeing Jim work firsthand while at Energy Recovery, where he helped transform their Investor Relations department, develop strong relationships with new and existing investors, and proactively target an investor audience for whom the stock made sense.

“In this new role, Jim will help to bridge the gap between shareholders and management at this critical point in our company’s history, highlighting our strategy and ensuring all stakeholders are working towards bringing success to the 374 Water story. I look forward to working with Jim again and believe that with the strong fundamental story of 374Water, the growing need for our AirSCWO products and technology, and Jim’s ability to relate with investors, we are poised to generate additional interest from within the investment community,” concluded Gannon.

Mr. Siccardi added, "I am excited by the opportunity afforded me by Chris and the entire 374Water team. Rarely does one come across a company with such momentum that there is potential demand for every piece of equipment it can produce. The regulatory environment, including EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin’s recent announcements and upcoming agency action to address Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS), adds a tailwind we believe will accelerate demand. 374Water has the potential to significantly improve the quality of waste treatments by destroying the toxins within it, and I look forward to delivering this message to investors who are seeking just such an investment opportunity."

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) is a global industrial technology and services company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the municipal, federal and industrial markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of non-hazardous and hazardous organic wastes, producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting www.374water.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Language on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance, including statements relating to whether 374Water will be able to unlock revenue from its WDS operations, whether 374Water will be successful in obtaining federal, municipal and industrial waste destruction contracts, the timing for 374Water to launch WDS operations and 374Water's ability to establish additional WDS operations, 374Water's ability to scale its operations, demand for 374Water's solutions, and 374Water's ability to destroy PFAS at scale, and 374Water's future prospects and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause 374Water's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or 374Water's achievements or those of its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "project," "consider," "predict," "potential," "feel," or other comparable terminology. 374Water has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates, beliefs, and projections. While 374Water believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the 374Water's control. These and other important factors, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in 374Water's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as well as 374Water's subsequent filings with the SEC, may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date they were first issued, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, 374Water disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

