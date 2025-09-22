Itron and Current Lighting Collaborate to Expand End-to-End Smart Lighting Solution

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, is entering a joint marketing agreement with Current Lighting Solutions – (Current), a provider of sustainable, advanced lighting, to deliver a combined smart lighting solution designed to maximize the safety, energy efficiency and operational benefits of enhanced luminaire technology. The combined offering brings together Itron’s best-in-class management and control technologies, as part of its CityEdge portfolio, with Current’s industry leading LED fixtures and luminaries, including its Evolve® Roadway product line.

By bringing together Current’s high-efficiency LED luminaires with Itron’s intelligent controls, the joint offering empowers cities and utilities to optimize streetlight performance. Modern LED fixtures are designed to produce more lumens per watt than older technologies, which save energy and reduce costs. However, this increased brightness can lead to over-illumination and light pollution if not properly managed. Advanced controls from Itron’s CityEdge portfolio enable cities and utilities to dynamically adjust lighting levels, ensuring appropriate illumination while maintaining energy savings and streamlining inventory by reducing the need for multiple fixture types.

Itron’s CityEdge portfolio extends the value of smart lighting by enabling cities to manage their streetlight infrastructure with precision. Beyond dimming and energy cost reduction, CityEdge offers remote asset monitoring and streetlight fault detection. The platform also supports the integration with additional sensors, such as air quality, traffic and weather, allowing cities to take advantage of multiple smart city applications to improve community safety. When paired with Current’s luminaires, CityEdge not only provides a more responsive lighting environment but helps streamline operations through features like automated asset management data collection with Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI) drivers.

Current’s Evolve Roadway products, including the ERLx and ERNx families of fixtures, are optimized for outdoor environments and designed for streetlights. These fixtures deliver industry-leading lumens per watt, advanced glare control and optical precision to ensure uniform light distribution and improved visibility. When paired with Itron’s intelligent controls as part of the CityEdge portfolio, the Evolve Roadway products help cities to reduce light pollution and improve pedestrian safety.

“Current is a trusted leader in LED lighting, and integrating their fixtures with Itron’s smart city platform creates a resilient, end-to-end solution for cities and utilities. Our CityEdge portfolio is equipped with a range of solutions and ultimately brings together IoT technologies, real-time data and advanced insights to help utilities and cities achieve their goals. With Current’s LED streetlight fixtures, we are offering a resilient and scalable solution that connects everything from the back office to the street,” said John Marcolini, senior vice president of Networked Solutions at Itron.

“Our legacy in lighting innovation spans nearly 100+ years, and we’re committed to creating solutions that evolve with our customers’ needs,” said Chip Taylor, Chief Commercial Officer at Current. “Partnering with Itron is a meaningful step toward building smarter, more connected cities for utilities and local governments. Together, we’re delivering an integrated solution that not only lights up streets but also empowers utility teams and city staff with full control over their lighting systems. We’re thrilled to collaborate and help communities unlock the incredible potential of connected lighting to improve lives and transform cities for brighter, more efficient futures."

About Itron

Itron is transforming how the world manages energy, water and city services. Our trusted intelligent infrastructure solutions help utilities and cities improve efficiency, build resilience and deliver safe, reliable and affordable service. With edge intelligence, we connect people, data insights and devices so communities can better manage the essential resources they rely on to live and thrive. Join us as we create a more resourceful world: www.itron.com.

Itron and the Itron Logo are registered trademarks of Itron Inc. in the United States and other countries and regions. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

About Current

At Current, we are Always On and working to improve lives with the industry’s most expansive portfolio of sustainable advanced lighting and intelligent controls that reliably meet our customers’ needs. Learn more at www.led.com.

Current, Evolve, and associated logos are registered trademarks of Current Lighting Solutions, LLC.

For additional information, contact:



Itron, Inc.

Alison Mallahan

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

509-891-3802

PR@Itron.com

Paul Vincent

Vice President, Investor Relations

512-560-1172

Investors@itron.com

Itron, Inc.