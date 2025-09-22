FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), September 22, 2025 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 360 million share buyback program announced on July 31, 2025, as the eighth tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Eighth Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 15/09/2025 11,500 407.0531 4,681,110.65 12,540 478.3569 5,998,595.53 5,098,245.39 24,040 406.7952 9,779,356.04 16/09/2025 8,000 412.0060 3,296,048.00 - - - - 8,000 412.0060 3,296,048.00 17/09/2025 14,300 398.5171 5,698,794.53 - - - - 14,300 398.5171 5,698,794.53 18/09/2025 4,590 404.3426 1,855,932.53 - - - - 4,590 404.3426 1,855,932.53 19/09/2025 9,000 408.9261 3,680,334.90 6,280 477.5027 2,998,716.96 2,555,143.96 15,280 408.0811 6,235,478.86 47,390







Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase



Since the announcement of such Eighth Tranche till September 19, 2025, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 79,620,691.85 for No. 194,360 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 29,456,498.03 (Euro 25,160,299.89 *) for No. 61,276 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of September 19, 2025, the Company held in treasury No. 15,961,611 common shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan, corresponding to 8.23% of the total issued common shares. Including the special voting shares, the Company held in treasury 8.80% of the total issued share capital.

Since the start of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion announced during the 2022 Capital Markets Day, on July 1, 2022, until September 19, 2025, the Company has purchased a total of 5,266,656 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 1,747,350,689.10.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

