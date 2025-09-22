Smart Pet Feeder Market Size to Reach USD 2.78 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Pet Humanization and Smart Technology Adoption | S&S Insider

Austin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Pet Feeder Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to S&S Insider, the global Smart Pet Feeder Market is estimated at USD 1.43 billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach USD 2.78 billion by 2032, growing at a strong CAGR of 9.17% through 2025-2032. Factors such as the increasing pet ownership, trend in nuclear families, and growing humanization of pets is driving growth of the market. The growing trend of pet owners treating their pets as family members is on the rise which is the ultimate reason for the increased need of hassle-free automatic feeding solutions.





In 2024, the U.S. market alone was estimated at USD 639.65 million, and in 2032, it is projected to reach a size of USD 1.22billion, growing at a CAGR of 8.49% during the forecast period. The U.S. leads smart pet feeder adoption, driven by higher disposable incomes, widespread acceptance of connected devices, and increasing pet ownership.

This market is primarily driven by changing lifestyles. Working professionals and dual-income families are seeking for ways to adhere to feeding schedules while controlling portion sizes for their pets. In addition, innovations like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, AI-powered nutrition tracking, and mobile app functionality are changing the way people engage with feeding devices.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Smart Pet Feeder Market Report are

PetSafe

Petnet

Cat Mate

SureFeed

WOpet

Petkit

Xiaomi

Pawbo

Petlibro

Dogness

ChowMate

Feed and Go

Paby

Arf Pets

PetWant

PetDine

Pioneer Pet

Moewy

iPet Smart Feeder

PETKIT Eversweet

Segmentation Analysis:

By Pet

In 2024, the dog segment held a demanding revenue of around 66.62% in the smart pet feeder market share and is expected to continue its dominance, supported by increased global dog ownership, rising need for automatic feeding technology, and owners’ emphasis on volatility management and health surveillance. The cat segment is projected to experience the fastest CAGR growth of around 9.25%, due to a high level of indoor cat ownership and preference for automatic portion control.

By Capacity

Due to its ideal capacity for small to average-sized pets, ease of use for multi-pet households, low need for refills compared to smaller feeders, and ability to portion out meals and schedule regular feedings, the 3L to 5L segment dominated the smart pet feeder market in 2024 with a revenue share of over 58.28%. The segment is also expected to witness a CAGR of 8.92% globally during the forecast period.

By Connectivity

Due to the simplicity of remote control via mobile apps, the Wi-Fi sector led the smart pet feeder market in 2024 with the greatest revenue market share of almost 65.88%. The growing popularity of Bluetooth, cellular, and hybrid connection solutions, which offer flexible control, enhanced monitoring, and compatibility with a variety of smart home platforms, is expected to propel the Others segment to record the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 9.00% over the forecast years 2024–2032.

By Sales Channel

A revenue share of approximately 72.88% in 2024 was projected for the offline segment of the smart pet feeder market, which was thought to be the highest earning segment due to its widespread availability in retail outlets, quick product access, and easier returns and demos. Over 2024–2032, the online segment is expected to achieve the highest CAGR of roughly 9.08%. This growth will be fueled by rising e-commerce penetration, a wider range of product options, competitive pricing, more convenient home delivery, and a growing consumer preference for digital shopping channels.

Smart Pet Feeder Market Key Segments

By Pet

Dogs

Cats

Others

By Capacity

Upto 3L

3L to 5L

More than 5L

By Connectivity

Wi-Fi

Others

By Sales Channel

Offline

Online

Asia Pacific is Expected to Grow with the Fastest CAGR in the Market; North America Accounted for the Largest Market Share in 2024

In the year 2024, North America accounted for the largest share of the global smart pet feeder market, with 55.76% of the global revenue. Demand across the region is underpinned by an established pet ownership culture, high levels of technology adoption, and established retail and internet distribution channels.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region, with a CAGR of 9.66% during the forecast period of 2024-32. Demand is exploding in nations like China, India, and Japan, powered by urbanization, growing middle-class spending levels, and increased pet health consciousness. Growth is further supported by the rise of e-commerce and technology-based local brands.

Recent News:

In March 2025, PetSafe launched an updated Smart Feed Automatic Feeder featuring enhanced Wi-Fi connectivity, mobile app integration, and customizable portion control, enabling pet owners to manage feeding schedules and monitor their pets' health remotely.

In January 2025, Petnet expanded its SmartFeeder platform globally, adding AI-based portion recommendations and enhanced mobile app features, allowing pet owners to remotely manage feeding schedules and monitor pets’ nutrition and health.

