Global Pharmerging Market 2025-2030 Growth at 9.66% CAGR, Says Mordor Intelligence Report

Furthermore, shifting disease profiles, with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and cancer on the rise, are pushing governments and private stakeholders to expand drug availability and infrastructure. The growing preference for over-the-counter (OTC) drugs in these markets is also contributing to significant volume growth, particularly as awareness around preventive healthcare rises. As a result, pharmerging nations are expected to play a defining role in global pharmaceutical growth over the coming decade.

Role of OTC Drugs in Shaping Pharmerging Market

The expansion of the pharmerging market is closely linked with the over the counter drugs market. The OTC drugs market size is valued at USD 195.96 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 247.74 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.80%. Consumers in emerging economies are increasingly adopting over the counter drugs for self-care, preventive health, and convenience, particularly for common conditions such as cold, flu, digestive health, and dermatological issues. Digitalization and the rise of e-pharmacies are also driving wider availability of OTC products.



Trends and Drivers Shaping Pharmerging Expansion

Biosimilars and Value-Based Therapies

Patent expirations of blockbuster biologics are fueling the rise of biosimilars in pharmerging countries. These cost-effective therapies are expanding access to advanced treatments and positioning emerging economies as critical players in global biopharma supply chains.

Healthcare Reforms and Insurance Expansion

Government-backed healthcare reforms and national insurance schemes in markets such as China, India, and Brazil are accelerating demand. These initiatives are driving higher drug consumption volumes while creating pressure for manufacturers to innovate and optimize affordability.

Strengthening Domestic Manufacturing Capabilities

Local investments in R&D and production are enhancing competitiveness. By reducing reliance on imports, pharmerging countries are boosting self-sufficiency while attracting partnerships from multinational pharmaceutical firms.

Strategic Collaborations with Multinationals

Global pharma companies are partnering with local firms to navigate regulatory environments and leverage established distribution networks, leading to faster adoption of innovative therapies.



Segmentation Highlights

The pharmerging market is segmented by product type, therapeutic area, and region. By product type, generic drugs hold the largest share due to their affordability, while biosimilars and biologics are gaining momentum as accessibility improves. Therapeutic segmentation highlights cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, oncology, and infectious diseases as major focus areas.

By Product Type

Generic Drugs

Branded Drugs

Biosimilars

Biologics

By Therapeutic Area

Cardiovascular Diseases

Oncology

Diabetes

Infectious Diseases

Others (CNS, Respiratory, etc.)

Regional Dynamics in the Pharmerging Market

Asia-Pacific remains the largest and fastest-growing region in the pharmerging market. Countries such as China and India are at the forefront, driven by large populations, increasing healthcare access, and strong demand for cost-effective generic and biosimilar drugs.

Latin America is an important contributor, with Brazil and Mexico leading. Growing healthcare investments, expanding insurance coverage, and rising demand for affordable treatments support the region’s pharmerging growth.

Middle East & Africa is gradually emerging, backed by government-led programs to expand access to medicines and modernize healthcare systems. Rising chronic disease prevalence, coupled with improving pharmaceutical distribution networks, is driving slow but steady growth in this region.

North America plays a supporting role in the global pharmerging market, with multinational companies actively partnering with emerging markets for low-cost manufacturing and wider drug access. The region’s influence lies in R&D collaborations and capital flow into pharmerging nations.

Europe contributes through partnerships and trade with emerging economies. Strong regulations, pricing pressures, and patent expirations have encouraged European companies to expand into high-growth pharmerging regions, fueling market integration across borders.

Prominent Players Driving the Industry

The pharmerging landscape is characterized by the presence of global pharmaceutical leaders alongside strong domestic players in emerging economies. Strategic partnerships, mergers, and increased local manufacturing are enabling both international and regional companies to strengthen distribution networks and regulatory compliance across fast-growing markets.

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Sanofi S.A.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Cipla Ltd.

