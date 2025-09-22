MADD Canada’s Van de Vorst Family Awards Presented to Saskatchewan Police Officers for their Commitment to Preventing Impaired Driving

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saskatchewan police officers will be honoured with MADD Canada’s Van de Vorst Family Awards for their extraordinary commitment to stopping impaired drivers and protecting lives on the province’s roads, waterways and trails. Special ceremonies will be held in Saskatoon today and tomorrow in Regina.

This year marks the 7th anniversary of the Awards, named in honour of Jordan and Chanda Van de Vorst and their young children, Kamryn and Miguire, who were tragically killed by an impaired driver in 2016.

“Impaired driving is entirely preventable, yet it remains the leading cause in fatal road crashes, killing hundreds and injuring thousands of people in Canada every year,” said Dawn Regan, Chief Operating Officer of MADD Canada. “We are deeply grateful to these officers for going above and beyond to stop impaired drivers and prevent tragedies like the one that devastated the Van de Vorst family. ”

“Our lives were forever changed when we lost our son Jordan, daughter-in-law Chanda, and our two young grandchildren, Kamryn and Miguire, in a crash caused by an impaired driver”, said Linda and Lou Van de Vorst. “While nothing can replace the family we lost, these annual ceremonies allow us to honour their memory and to celebrate the officers whose continued dedication helps protect others from experiencing the same heartache.”

This year, 191 officers will be awarded for their efforts in impaired driving enforcement in 2024. Officers who removed between 8 and 16 impaired drivers from the roads, waterways and trails will be awarded the Silver Challenge Coin and a certificate of recognition. Those who have charged 17 or more impaired drivers will receive the Gold Coin Award and a certificate of recognition. The Platinum Award will be awarded to officers who have removed 40 or more impaired drivers from the roads, waterways or trails.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit www.madd.ca.

