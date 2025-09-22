Orchid Accelerates Identity Governance by Letting Applications Speak for Themselves

AUSTIN, Texas and NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Security , the company bringing clarity and control to the complexity of enterprise identity, today announced landmark capabilities to accelerate Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) adoption.

The latest release of Orchid’s Identity-First Security Orchestration platform , officially SailPoint certified, addresses one of the biggest challenges in enterprise IAM today: the operational pain created by fragmented identity management. By starting at the application itself, where identity-truth originates, Orchid helps enterprises cut through operational pain, expose hidden risks, and speed onboarding into governance systems. The platform will be demonstrated at SailPoint Navigate , September 29–October 2 in Austin, Texas.

Fragmentation Creates Identity Dark Matter

Enterprises struggle to continuously onboard applications into the IAM stack - a difficult task by design, given shadow IT, legacy applications, outdated documentation, lack of standardization, and the absence of continuous application inventory. The challenge is amplified with every application patch, regulatory shift, or IAM adjustment, each multiplying blind spots. The result is app-to-IAM fragmentation, as many applications and controls remain undiscovered, unmanaged, or only partially governed. This fuels what Orchid defines as identity dark matter, the sprawling, unseen parts of the identity ecosystem that enterprises struggle to see, let alone control.

Orchid’s latest Identity Security Gap snapshot shows that identity dark matter already accounts for 46% of the average application estate. And the problem is accelerating with organizations now deploying AI agents that disrupt established authorization models; no joiner-mover-leaver concepts, no retirements of agentic credentials, the unseen exposures are accelerating.

“For years, our IAM field of view has been narrowing. Identity operations are fragmented by design, and that fragmentation is driving both operational inefficiency and risk,” said Tal Herman, Chief Product Officer at Orchid. “The only way forward is to start from the source, the applications themselves. Orchid provides the infrastructure to see and control IAM, turning dark matter into managed, auditable identity.”

Landmark New Features Accelerate Identity Governance

Orchid’s Identity-First Security Orchestration, serving as identity infrastructure, now delivers the foundational building blocks for enterprise-wide governance. By combining continuous risk analysis, automated onboarding data and seamless IGA integration, organizations can accelerate governance adoption while cutting operational overhead.

Application Discovery – Dynamic visibility across the full application estate, with baseline risk scoring to prioritize governance.

– Dynamic visibility across the full application estate, with baseline risk scoring to prioritize governance. Deep Application Analysis – Automatic capture of authentication flows and authorization models, with onboarding data pre-populated into IGA questionnaires.

– Automatic capture of authentication flows and authorization models, with onboarding data pre-populated into IGA questionnaires. Application Integration – One-click connections to stream application data directly into IGA platforms, cutting integration timelines from months to minutes.



“I’ve been in enterprise identity for 18 years now, and I can tell you that this level of visibility and control is unprecedented,” said Tal Herman. “We have finally delivered a Control Plane for Identity, something the network has had for decades. This fundamentally redefines the way identity can be consumed and governed.”

The Value is Clear

By automating identity operations that were once manual- from GRC to infrastructure to incident response, Orchid customers are reporting 90% faster application onboarding, 75% lower professional services cost, and 83% remediation of identity exposures without recoding. For SailPoint customers, the biggest win is speed. Application owners are no longer bottlenecks in the onboarding process, and IAM teams no longer waste time chasing them for questionnaires - freeing both sides to focus on higher-value work.



Onsite CISO Meetings/Demos

Orchid Security will be hosting one-on-one CISO briefings and demos at its private suite to showcase these innovations at SailPoint Navigate from September 29th through October 2nd in Austin, Texas. Attendees should stop by the Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) showcase to see Orchid’s platform in action. To schedule meetings, submit your request here .

Additional Resources









About Orchid Security

Orchid Security sees straight into application code to deliver the industry’s first Identity Control Plane, transforming IAM complexity into clarity, compliance and control. Its Identity-First Security Orchestration platform continuously discovers enterprise applications, analyzes their native authentication and authorization flows, and accelerates onboarding into governance systems—cutting months of manual work into a single click. By exposing and remediating the “identity dark matter” hidden across modern environments, Orchid helps enterprises reduce risk, lower operational costs and achieve compliance at scale. Backed by Intel Capital and Team8, Orchid leverages observability, automation and large language models to unify fragmented identity operations. Global organizations rely on Orchid to, among other things, modernize identity governance, accelerate IGA adoption and secure the next generation of applications and AI agents.

Media Contact

Chloe Amante

camante@montner.com

Montner Tech PR

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16149416-98db-4296-a5d3-ced875c1f936

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69418064-8d85-4c55-9b68-1f68d178333a