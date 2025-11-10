Orchid Security Recognized as a CRN® 2025 Stellar Startup in Security

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Security , the company bringing clarity and control to the complexity of enterprise identity, today announced that it has been recognized within the 2025 Stellar Startup list by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , in the Security category. This prestigious list highlights fast-rising technology vendors that are driving innovation and fostering growth in the IT channel with groundbreaking products.

Orchid Security’s identity-first security orchestration platform gives enterprises a unified control point to continuously discover all applications within the estate - self-hosted and SaaS, analyze native identity controls and gaps, and remediate compliance and cyber exposure. Unlike other approaches that only act on the already managed and visible identity, Orchid is the only solution that dives deeper to inspect all identity as coded in each application - where the source of truth lives - and expose ‘identity dark matter.’ This identity dark matter is comprised of the unseen parts of identity and access management (IAM) created by fragmented application management, outdated documentation, and shadow IT, and accounts for nearly half of the average enterprise’s application estate, representing hidden risk that IAM tools are unable to address.

The platform’s ability to analyze identity data directly from the application binary gives organizations the ultimate, ground-truth view of their identity landscape. This architecture accelerates application onboarding, audit compliance, incident response and more, transforming identity management from a static, reactive process into a proactive, continuous one.

“The recognition from CRN reinforces our mission to fundamentally redefine the way that identity is consumed,” said Roy Katmor, CEO and co-founder of Orchid Security. “At this point, the industry’s most urgent challenges won’t be solved by adding more tools to manage what’s already visible to the IAM stack. Organizations must uncover, factor-in and address the hidden identity layer - the identity dark matter that exists outside current controls and IAM stack. We’re at a pivotal moment in identity security. The unseen dark matter of identity is overtaking what organizations can manage or even see. It’s no longer about control - it’s about context. By revealing what’s been hidden, we give security teams the clarity and confidence to act on risk, not just react to it."



Customers adopting Orchid are already seeing stronger control over their identity programs with faster operations, cleaner processes, and spend aligned to actual risk. By optimizing existing IAM investments, reducing services and application owners overhead, and enabling automated governance, Orchid’s identity-first infrastructure is helping enterprises bring clarity, control, and true risk-based prioritization back to identity.





Each technology vendor featured on the CRN 2025 Stellar Startups list is distinguished by its commitment to innovation and to delivering cutting-edge offerings that help solution providers stand out in today’s fast-changing IT landscape.

This annual list serves as an invaluable resource for solution providers making business-critical strategic decisions and exploring new technologies and services to add to their portfolios to give them a competitive advantage and drive success.

“We’re excited to recognize the forward-thinking companies featured on this year’s Stellar Startups list,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. “This honor highlights each organization’s commitment to tackling IT channel challenges, driving innovation through cutting-edge technologies and empowering partner success. We can’t wait to see how they continue to shape the future of the industry.”

The full CRN 2025 Stellar Startups list can be found here .

About Orchid Security

Orchid Security sees straight into application code to deliver the industry’s first Identity Control Plane, transforming IAM complexity into clarity, compliance and control. Its Identity-First Security Orchestration platform continuously discovers enterprise applications, analyzes their native authentication and authorization flows, and accelerates onboarding into governance systems—cutting months of manual work into a single click. By exposing and remediating the ‘identity dark matter’ hidden across modern environments, Orchid helps enterprises reduce risk, lower operational costs and achieve compliance at scale. Backed by Intel Capital and Team8, Orchid leverages observability, automation and large language models to unify fragmented identity operations. Global organizations rely on Orchid to, among other things, modernize identity governance, accelerate IGA adoption and secure the next generation of applications and AI agents.

